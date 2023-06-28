Laid Back Country Picker rambles into Will's for a night of Deep South Burlesque (not 'that' burlesque)

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Laid Back Country Picker rambles into Will's

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 43 events 661 articles

Anyone who takes their stage name from a Waylon song is worth consideration, especially if that act is underground cult figure Laid Back Country Picker.Despite the easygoing moniker, this Kentucky persona is a rollicking country caricature capable of turning out burning guitar licks like goddamn lightning bolts. Add in his wife, Honey — who plays drums dressed in a house coat, curlers and shades — and you’ve got something like the Southern Culture on the Skids edition of the White Stripes.It’s the kind of twisted and clever Deep South burlesque that might make J.D. Wilkes smirk. This one will be special.