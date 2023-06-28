Laid Back Country Picker rambles into Will's for a night of Deep South Burlesque (not 'that' burlesque)

Despite the easygoing moniker, this Kentucky persona is a rollicking country caricature capable of turning out burning guitar licks like goddamn lightning bolts. Add in his wife, Honey — who plays drums dressed in a house coat, curlers and shades — and you’ve got something like the Southern Culture on the Skids edition of the White Stripes.
It’s the kind of twisted and clever Deep South burlesque that might make J.D. Wilkes smirk. This one will be special.
8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Will’s Pub, $15.
