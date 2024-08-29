Kevin Gates and GloRilla headline Summer Fest bash in Orlando this weekend

WRRY, Boston Richey and Rob 49 feature too

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 6:21 pm

Celebrate the dog days of summer with Kevin Gates - Photo courtesy Kevin Gates/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kevin Gates/Facebook
Celebrate the dog days of summer with Kevin Gates
As summer’s end is right around the corner, Summer Fest organizers picked up the phone to call in one of the last certified cool concerts of the season. “Two Phone” Kevin Gates answered and will bring friends to Addition Financial Arena on Saturday.

Gates has been in the game for well over a decade. He began his rap career in 2007 in his hometown of New Orleans, and was further established in the genre when he signed to Atlantic Records in 2013.

The Fest’s lineup also features GloRilla, WRRY, Boston Richey and Rob 49. Along with the night’s heavy lineup, WRRY has hinted at an additional special guest joining the five on stage. Summer Fest is sure to be a night for the books with live renditions of signature club anthems like “Really Really” by Gates, “Yeah Glo” and “Tomorrow 2” by Glorilla, “Bullseye 2” by Boston Richey and more.

If you’re looking to get lit on Labor Day Weekend, Summer Fest tickets are still available. For now.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Addition Financial Arena, $50-$175.

August 28, 2024

