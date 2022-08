K92.3 All Star Jam returns to Orlando with headliners Dan + Shay

Photo courtesy Dan + Shay/Facebook Dan + Shay

Orlando radio station K92.3 FM is bringing back their All Star Jam concert event with a headlining performance from young country guns Dan + Shay.The venerable local country FM station hosts this 27th edition of the All Star Jam with Grammy-winning, platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay.Aside from the headliners, the lineup also features country and country-adjacent notables like Jelly Roll, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, Niko Moon and Hailey Whitters.Organizers promise a "guitar-pull" type show, which makes for a novel arrangement of each artist playing a few songs at a time and switching back and forth, with the potential for artists to sit in on one another's songs.The All Star Jam happens on Sunday, Sept. 4 at p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster