Jacuzzi Boys, Audible Parts and Country Westerns whip up a frenzy Friday in Winter Park

Photo courtesy Country Westerns/Facebook Jacuzzi Boys, Country Westerns and Audible Parts play Conduit Friday

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712

Sunny Miami garage-punks Jacuzzi Boys have deep Orlando history since before they became a national name and are always a welcome sight around here. But this bill’s big star bonus is Nashville’s Country Westerns, one of the best emergences in recent years.Even though they were timed to debut in the thick of the pandemic, tastemaking indie label Fat Possum Records was smart enough to gamble on them anyway. While the ill-fated 2020 was a black hole for so many artists, Country Westerns’ maiden, self-titled album was so fucking good that it still managed to kick up hot buzz despite their inability to spread the word on the road. Now, they’re finally bringing their heat here.Country Westerns’ timeless American sound is the perfect spark between classic barroom grit and eternal rock glory. It’s rock & roll with punk guts and country soul that hits the bourbon-sweet spot between Lucero and Lee Bains & the Glory Fires. Opening is Orlando’s fiery Audible Parts.