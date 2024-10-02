Is it still Brat Summer? Find out at Charli XCX's Orlando arena show

With that album, Charli XCX unleashed perhaps one of the best pop albums and seasonal takeovers of all time. Brat was a loaded crossover album seamlessly blending pop and experimental electronic music, and packed with certified club anthems reflecting on themes of projection (“Sympathy Is a Knife”), self-sabotage (“I Might Say Something Stupid”), bearing children (“I Think About It All the Time”), and all the seriousness and levity that is driving to the airport (“Apple”).
Hailed as “a cultural reset” Brat and the ensuing “brat girl summer” (see: sweat, sex, white tanks, “It girls,” controversy, dancing all night to lyrics you’d confess to a therapist) immediately took on a life beyond mere listening, spawning memes, multiple Boiler Room sets, dance parties, the “Apple” TikTok dance, a website dedicated to brat green (#8ACE00), an infatuated Kyle MacLachlan, a presidential campaign theme, etc. Charli XCX brings her PARTYGIRL 365 disposition to Orlando Sunday with co-headliner Troye Sivan.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Kia Center, $45.50-$125.
