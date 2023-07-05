2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series at Uncle Lou's this week

Syoma Klochko, Patrick Moreno and Tuesday Villane join in on the fun

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 10:55 am

Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series this week - Photo courtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook
Photo courtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook
Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series this week
The monthly Hannah Stokes-helmed “Inspired By” series at Uncle Lou’s has been a fresh revolving affair showcasing local talent via their influences.

This edition is especially noteworthy because of both the artists and their inspirations. Jazz force Syoma Klochko will channel the almighty Sun Ra, vibraphonist Tuesday Villane will interpret Father John Misty, and host Stokes and keyboardist Patrick Moreno will revive Appalachian folk songs.

In addition to their personally curated covers, the artists will also perform their own original material. It’s a perfect opportunity to discover your new favorite local artist through the lens of your old favorite songs.

9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Uncle Lou’s, $5.

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

9 events 91 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
