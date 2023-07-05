Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series at Uncle Lou's this week

Photo courtesy Hannah Stokes/Facebook Hannah Stokes helms an eclectic edition of her 'Inspired By' series this week

The monthly Hannah Stokes-helmed “Inspired By” series at Uncle Lou’s has been a fresh revolving affair showcasing local talent via their influences.This edition is especially noteworthy because of both the artists and their inspirations. Jazz force Syoma Klochko will channel the almighty Sun Ra, vibraphonist Tuesday Villane will interpret Father John Misty, and host Stokes and keyboardist Patrick Moreno will revive Appalachian folk songs.In addition to their personally curated covers, the artists will also perform their own original material. It’s a perfect opportunity to discover your new favorite local artist through the lens of your old favorite songs.