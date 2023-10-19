Early 2000s indie stars Death From Above 1979 are back and headed to Orlando Friday

Is it too early for 2000s nostalgia? Never

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:35 am

Death From Above 1979 are back together and on the way to Orlando
Courtesy image
Death From Above 1979 are back together and on the way to Orlando
Canada’s Death From Above 1979 were one of the most meteoric indie breakouts of the 2000s. With a thrillingly combustive dance-punk assault, they debuted on the scene like an atom bomb.

Since then, their infrequent output, interpersonal drama, breakup and subsequent reunion have only deepened their mystique and cult status.

That fevered anticipation should apply here in Orlando, where they haven’t played in the nearly 20 years since they first emerged. Opening will be the equally swaggering rock energy of U.K. band Demob Happy.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, The Abbey, $34.50.

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy

Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
