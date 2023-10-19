Early 2000s indie stars Death From Above 1979 are back and headed to Orlando Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy image Death From Above 1979 are back together and on the way to Orlando

Canada’s Death From Above 1979 were one of the most meteoric indie breakouts of the 2000s. With a thrillingly combustive dance-punk assault, they debuted on the scene like an atom bomb.Since then, their infrequent output, interpersonal drama, breakup and subsequent reunion have only deepened their mystique and cult status.That fevered anticipation should apply here in Orlando, where they haven’t played in the nearly 20 years since they first emerged. Opening will be the equally swaggering rock energy of U.K. band Demob Happy.