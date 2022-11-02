Beabadoobee to make Orlando a 'Beatopia' on Thursday

click to enlarge Photo by Erika Kamano Beabadoobee

Bedroom-pop favorite Beabadoobee plays the Beacham this week as part of her headlining U.S. Beatopia tour.Bea Kristi, who goes by the stage moniker Beabadoobee, has invited fans into the whimsical world of her mind with her latest release,. The album effortlessly blends genre and captures the heart, soul and personality that powers her creative vision.Since beginning her music career in 2017, Beabadoobee has garnered over 10 million Spotify monthly listeners and avid fans from all corners of the globe. Lowertown is touring support.