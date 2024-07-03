Atlanta rapper Ken Carson returns to the City Beautiful for big Orlando Amphitheater show

The “Fighting My Demons” rapper, whose relationship with Orlando includes being arrested outside the Grand Bohemian Hotel in 2021 and performing with fellow Opium artist Destroy Lonely in 2022, is kicking off his tour at the Orlando Amphitheater on Monday.
Fans still waiting on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC album and disappointed in their scrapped “Antagonist” tour will certainly vamp together like it’s prime Project X time all over again.
7 p.m. Monday, July 8, Orlando Amphitheater, $49.50.
