Atlanta rapper Ken Carson returns to the City Beautiful for big Orlando Amphitheater show

This week, Opium's roster is the opiate of the masses

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge Ken Carson plays Orlando Amphitheater this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ken Carson plays Orlando Amphitheater this week
Karl Marx once proclaimed that “religion is the opium of the masses.” Twenty-four-year old Atlanta rapper Ken Carson, meanwhile, is bringing his Opium record label roster to the masses in the form of his “A Great Chaos” tour.

The “Fighting My Demons” rapper, whose relationship with Orlando includes being arrested outside the Grand Bohemian Hotel in 2021 and performing with fellow Opium artist Destroy Lonely in 2022, is kicking off his tour at the Orlando Amphitheater on Monday.

Fans still waiting on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC album and disappointed in their scrapped “Antagonist” tour will certainly vamp together like it’s prime Project X time all over again.

7 p.m. Monday, July 8, Orlando Amphitheater, $49.50.

Event Details
Ken Carson

Ken Carson

Mon., July 8, 7 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$49.50
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


