Acoustic guitar titan Leo Kottke to hold court at Orlando's Steinmetz Hall this week

Who even needs electricity?

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Leo Kottke - Photo by Amy Kerwin
Photo by Amy Kerwin
Leo Kottke
A disciple of godly American Primitive guitarist John Fahey, a young Leo Kottke released his album of instrumental pieces 6- and 12-String Guitar in 1969, which became an unlikely hit and made Kottke a star. (Sales of the album also kept Fahey’s label Takoma in the black for years, likely to Fahey’s faint annoyance.)

The student maybe surpassed the master, with Kottke going on to craft 40 solo and ensemble albums over the years that have expanded kaleidoscopically on his deft and joyous merger of jazz, folk and roots sounds picked intricately on acoustic guitars.

Guitar Player mag, which loves a good shred, offered the corollary that Jimi is to the electric as Kottke is to the acoustic — and we see no lie there. The 76-year-old axeman is still alive and kicking, fingers still nimble and in rude creative form — so Steinmetz will soon ring with his cascades of notes and chords. (Might just be glorious.)

The similarly — but differently! — adventurous Julian Lage opens.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Steinmetz Hall, $35- $65.

Event Details
Leo Kottke and Julian Lage

Leo Kottke and Julian Lage

Sun., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35-$65
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna to pay loud tribute to Ronnie James Dio at Conduit

By Matthew Moyer

Joey Belladonna pays live tribute to Ronnie James Dio

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us