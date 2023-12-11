A cappella stars Pentatonix sing the holiday hits at Amway Center Wednesday

The a cappella group has proven a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The quintet caters to every demographic, singing covers of songs from the “old days” and modern hits from artists like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Pentatonix got their start after winning NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011 and two short years later, the quintet scored a place on the Billboard Top 20 for their rendition of “Little Drummer Boy.”
To date, they’ve won three Grammy Awards and released a plethora of singles, albums and EPs, their latest being 31 songs’ worth of The Greatest Christmas Hits.
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $21-$245.
