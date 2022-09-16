White Rabbit Dessert Experience opens in Waterford Lakes; new Thornton Park resto serves fried pork chops and poutine; and Orlando Oktoberfests begin

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: The Classic Thornton Park, offering everything from burgers and patty melts to fried pork chops and poutine, has opened in the old Mason Jar Provisions space at 805 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park … Paris Banh Mi has opened a location at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs … Also in Altamonte, look for KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to open an outpost at 474 W. State Road 436 … Tabla Indian Restaurant will open a fourth location, this one in the former De La Vega Bar space at 945 City Plaza Way in Oviedo, before the end of the year … Buffalo-based dessert restaurant White Rabbit Dessert Experience has opened inside the Waterford Lakes Town Center … Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will open in a 2,150-square-foot space in the Trelago Market in Maitland early next year … In Longwood, Chaat House (no affiliation to Chaat House on South OBT) will open in the former Pete’s Eats space at 117 E. Church Ave. The Indian street food eatery will be in the same building as Wild Hare Natural Market … The Venetian Chop House inside the Carib Royale Orlando has relaunched as part of the property’s $127 million reimagination. Expect a variety of classic Italian dishes, premium steaks and chops and creative dessert offerings, like the interactive chocolate experience …

Over in Margaritaville, upscale Brazilian steakhouse BR77 has opened … Coffee news: Double Os will open next to Maki Hibachi at 106 E. Colonial Drive with a drive-through; Framework Craft Coffee House will open in Java J’s space at 1201 N. Mills Ave. next month; Stemma Craft Coffee, a woman-run cafe, will open Oct. 3 at 328 N. Orange Ave. downtown; and the flagship location of Barnie’s Coffee on Park Ave. in Winter Park will undergo a renovation to create a “boutique cafe feel.” The renovated space will be complete in February.

NEWS + EVENTS: Icon Park hosts its first Oktoberfest celebration starting Friday, Sept. 16, and running through Oct. 2. German food, Bavarian music and beer flights will be a part of the festivities … Chef Jes Tantalo rings in Oktoberfest this Saturday at Redlight Redlight with a menu brimming with brats, wursts, pretzels and potato salads beginning at 2 p.m. … The Hampton Social will host a “Namaste and Rosé Class” Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. Following a yoga class (bring your own mat), guests will sip on the pink bev. Tickets are $20 … Pizza Bruno’s Market takes place Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. featuring 20 local vendors amassed in the Pizza Bruno’s Curry Ford Road parking lot for a brunch-and-shop experience. Parking for the event is available at the Wells Fargo across from Pizza Bruno … Ravenous Pig’s beer garden is open full time again. The outdoor space opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and at noon on Saturday-Sunday for football fans.