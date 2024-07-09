Vegan-friendly Milk District spot Market on South is under new management and looking for new tenants

Vegan butcher The Kind Cleaver left the Milk District spot as a tenant back at the end of June, and now the entire Market is about to see some management changes.
To wit, current collective members Vegan Scoops ice creamery, Cuban food purveyor A Lo Vegano and Águila Coffee — all serving up vegan fare, not to overly belabor the point — have joined together to take over Market on South management entirely. Some remodeling of the physical space is also in the process of being finished out.
The new managers are actively seeking additional plant-based food vendors to fill out the space, but in the meantime they are open for business daily.
