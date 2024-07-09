BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Vegan-friendly Milk District spot Market on South is under new management and looking for new tenants

Vegan Scoops, A Lo Vegano and Águila Coffee have taken over

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 6:04 pm

click to enlarge Change is afoot at Market on South - Photo via Market on South/Instagram
Photo via Market on South/Instagram
Change is afoot at Market on South
Change is afoot at long-running plant-friendly food hall and “vegan collective” Market on South.

Vegan butcher The Kind Cleaver left the Milk District spot as a tenant back at the end of June, and now the entire Market is about to see some management changes.

To wit, current collective members  Vegan Scoops ice creamery, Cuban food purveyor A Lo Vegano and Águila Coffee — all serving up vegan fare, not to overly belabor the point — have joined together to take over Market on South management entirely. Some remodeling of the physical space is also in the process of being finished out.

The new managers are actively seeking additional plant-based food vendors to fill out the space, but in the meantime they are open for business daily.

Location Details

Market on South

2603 E. South St., Orlando Milk District

407-613-5968

marketonsouth.com


Matthew Moyer

