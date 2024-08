TMG has plans for the old Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park: a restaurant celebrating Yucatán cuisine

click to enlarge Graffiti Junktion via Instagram TMG reveals plans for Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park

click to enlarge Image via kiiskanai.com June will draw inspiration from Ki'is in Riviera Maya

click to enlarge Cosme via Instagram

When Graffiti Junktion owner Greg Peters closed his Thornton Park burger bar last Sunday after 15 years , the property's owners — Team Market Group — opted to take over the space and bring a destination dining establishment to 700 E. Washington Street.Dubbed "June," the new restaurant will celebrate the cuisine of the Yucatán Peninsula accented with Asian influence, according to TMG executive chef Nick Grecco. Along with co-executive chef Jason Campbell, the duo will begin menu development next week, promising dishes that are "elegant, approachable and affordable."But don't expect poke, fajitas or enchiladas. Grecco and Campbell, who've spearheaded menu development at TMG's Primrose Lanes, The Wellborn and The Acre, to name a few, will present clean and simple flavors in their sashimis, aguachiles, ceviches, tamales, rice dishes and proteins."It won't be Tex-Mex," Grecco emphasizes. "We won't have any messy handhelds, as we're taking a 'less-is more' approach with our food and drink. We'll cross-utilize Asian flavors to create umami bombs."The small and focused menu will encourage sharing, with about 10 small-plate options and four or five proteins grilled over a mix of coal and wood or presented in banana leaves. "We'll use different ingredients — tamarind and miso, for example — to create the perfect bite."Indeed, the cuisine of the Yucatán has plenty of Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Dutch, French and Spanish influences, so adding Asian flavors to the mix should only accentuate June's offerings.And the name? "We wanted something that didn't have any perception of what we were doing," Grecco says, "but [TMG co-founder] Daniel Mawardi and I went to Tulum and Riviera Maya in June." So June it is.June is slated to open in December and will feature a lounge with comfortable seating, including a large family table, open kitchen and outdoor seating. The roll-up garage doors will open on days when the weather permits. Inside, the design will feature hand-painted wallpaper and exposed wood and rock. Concrete, wood, stone and organic materials will set the mood."Ultimately, we want June to be a staple of this city's dining scene, like Cosme in New York City or Ki'is in Playa del Carmen," Grecco adds.Given all the restaurant turnover on East Washington Street of late, having a destination dining spot to anchor the picturesque downtown strip may be exactly what this neighborhood needs.