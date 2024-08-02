TMG has plans for the old Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park: a restaurant celebrating Yucatán cuisine

Dubbed "June," the new restaurant will celebrate the cuisine of the Yucatán Peninsula accented with Asian influence, according to TMG executive chef Nick Grecco. Along with co-executive chef Jason Campbell, the duo will begin menu development next week, promising dishes that are "elegant, approachable and affordable."
But don't expect poke, fajitas or enchiladas. Grecco and Campbell, who've spearheaded menu development at TMG's Primrose Lanes, The Wellborn and The Acre, to name a few, will present clean and simple flavors in their sashimis, aguachiles, ceviches, tamales, rice dishes and proteins.
"It won't be Tex-Mex," Grecco emphasizes. "We won't have any messy handhelds, as we're taking a 'less-is more' approach with our food and drink. We'll cross-utilize Asian flavors to create umami bombs."
Indeed, the cuisine of the Yucatán has plenty of Caribbean, Middle Eastern, Dutch, French and Spanish influences, so adding Asian flavors to the mix should only accentuate June's offerings.
And the name? "We wanted something that didn't have any perception of what we were doing," Grecco says, "but [TMG co-founder] Daniel Mawardi and I went to Tulum and Riviera Maya in June." So June it is.
"Ultimately, we want June to be a staple of this city's dining scene, like Cosme in New York City or Ki'is in Playa del Carmen," Grecco adds.
Given all the restaurant turnover on East Washington Street of late, having a destination dining spot to anchor the picturesque downtown strip may be exactly what this neighborhood needs.
