Coast to Coast Pizza Company opens in Ocoee, Talkin' Tacos has another outpost, Graffiti Junktion closes in Thornton Park and more food news

Orlando restaurant openings, closings and food events

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm

Coast to Coast Pizza Company opens in Ocoee this month - Photo courtesy Coast to Coast Pizza/Facebook
Photo courtesy Coast to Coast Pizza/Facebook
Coast to Coast Pizza Company opens in Ocoee this month
Coast to Coast Pizza Company, firing up NY-style pizza with a Florida Keys vibe, opens Aug. 5 at 352 Moore Road in Ocoee. The pizza joint has locations in Marathon and Fort Lauderdale with all three employing the New York WaterMaker filtration system. C2C’s pizzaiolos are trained at the Pacific Northwest School of Pizza which is accredited by the esteemed Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli in Parma, Italy.

Yao’s, the contemporary Shanghainese concept from siblings George, Eddie and Diane Yiu, and Chris Chen and Phil Nguyen of Viet-Nomz, has opened in the old Bento Asian Kitchen space at 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd. in Oviedo. Cocktails are also served.

Toshka Syrian Street Food, a mobile outfit specializing in toshka (lavash stuffed with ground lamb and cheese that’s grilled and served with garlic cream) has set up behind the Smoke Shop at 1520 S. U.S. Highway 17-92 facing Lake Fairy. Toshka also serves shawarma, falafel and sujuk sandwiches. Follow them @toshka_syrianstreetfood.

Talkin’ Tacos, the all-halal Mexican taqueria out of South Florida, will open Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the old Pita Mediterranean Street Food space at 400 N. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. The first 100 customers will receive a free order of birria tacos. Talkin’ Tacos also has a location in SoDo at 3123 S. Orange Ave.

Latin restaurant chain Lechonera has opened an outpost at 1370 E. Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

Sakura Ramen, serving seven different types of ramen as well as stir-fry noodles and rice dishes, has opened at 4848 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Windermere.

Kellin’s Honduras & Mexican Restaurant has opened at 711 N. Pine Hills Road in the old Marco’s Crab Shack building at the intersection of Colonial Drive.

Nearby, Walala Asian Noodle House, specializing in Lanzhou- style hand-pulled noodles, has opened at 5062 W. Colonial Drive. Hunan rice noodles, hor fun (flat rice noodles) and ramen noodles are also offered.

Graffiti Junktion has closed its Thornton Park location after serving the community for more than 15 years.

Meet a bunny, enter a raffle and drink some wine when Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions hosts Goditi Conigli e Vino (translation: Enjoy Rabbits and Wine) Aug. 4 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Total Wine in Millenia Plaza. Cost is $35 with proceeds going to benefit the rabbit charity. Visit orlandorabbit.org/donate to register for the event.

Darden Restaurants officially owns a Mexican chain after the company purchased Chuy’s for $605 million. That’s a lot of queso.

The Restaurant Store, a one-stop-shop for restaurant supplies and equipment, has opened a 67,000-square-foot facility at 8205 S. John Young Parkway in the Sand Lake Corners South strip mall. This is the company’s 12th location.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
