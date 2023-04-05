The Mongolorian will (at long last) open this May in Mills 50

Not a week goes by that I don't receive an email or DM or comment about the hi-tech Mongolian barbecue joint
with a name suggestive of a Pedro Pascal character.
I speak of The Mongolorian BBQ, of course.
"Do you know anything about what's going on with The Mongolorian? So many people are super curious!"
"Hi, any idea if this place will ever open?"
"It's been almost two years and nothing. What's going on???"
Well, dear readers, I'm happy to report that not only is The Mongolorian alive and well, it's almost ready to open.
Hoi Nguyen, who owns the quick-service eatery along with partners Vinnie Le, Joe Le, Aiy Saysavanh and Binh Nguyen, says the restaurant has everything in place and will open in May.
click to enlarge
Hoi Nguyen
The Mongolorian interior
"We're working on tweaking the flavors of the dishes and developing the menu at the moment. We want to make sure everything is right and not rush it," Nguyen says.
As far as why it's taken so long, Nguyen says it took a while to implement the self-service kiosks to ensure an efficient experience for customers. Plus they had to deal with equipment delivery delays, namely the seven tabletop stir-fryers that look like The Mandalorian's helmet. Kinda.
click to enlarge
Hoi Nguyen
Auto wok/stir fry machines
The partners have also been occupied with other projects as well as their other existing restaurants, including Poke Hana
and Chi-Kin
.
Patrons of the Mongolian barbecue joint will build customized bowls from a selection of starches, proteins, vegetables and sauces, all cooked in front of their eyes by those steel auto woks.
The Mongolorian will open at 2217 E. Colonial Drive near the intersection of Bumby Avenue. Follow them on Instagram
for all the latest.
