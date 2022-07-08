VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Drake, by Duck + Drake Kitchen, will open at the Radius Apartments in downtown Orlando

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge PHOTOS COURTESY DUCK AND DRAKE
photos courtesy Duck and Drake
It's been a long time coming, but Duck & Drake Kitchen, the powerhouse pop-up stationed outside of Digress Wine in College Park, is getting a permanent space.

And not a parking space.

Owners Heberto and Rona Segura will open The Drake on the ground floor of the downtown Radius Apartments (355 N. Rosalind Ave.) early next year.

click to enlarge Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments - PHOTO COURTESY ACRE
photo courtesy ACRE
Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments

The nearly 2,400-square-foot space will take on a modern and "urban cool" aesthetic, and will feature a bar with an "innovative" beverage program. So expect a focused wine list centered on small family wineries along with "playful" and "innovative" cocktails. The beer list will feature a selection from Orlando's best brewers.

Heberto Segura says The Drake's menu will be similar to the rotating, seasonal, global tapas offerings at Duck & Drake, but offer elevated plating and higher-end ingredients.

click to enlarge Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments - PHOTO COURTESY ACRE
photo courtesy ACRE
Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments

The restaurant, he says, will seat between 140-155 people, but that could change.

And what of the food truck parked at Digress Wine in College Park?

"Not only is Duck & Drake staying [at Digress], but we're going to ramp things up, and it starts this Monday," Segura says. Duck & Drake will be open seven days a week, with the full menu offered from the truck Wednesday to Saturday, and a limited menu offered from the Digress kitchen Sunday to Tuesday.

Be sure to follow The Drake (Web | Instagram | Facebook) for all the latest updates.

Quack! Quack!


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Trending

Skyline Chili to open Orlando-area location next year

By Matthew Moyer

Skyline Chili to open Orlando-area location next year

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

Goff's Drive In to reopen July 18

By Alex Galbraith

Goff's Drive In

Solita Tacos replaces downtown Wahlburgers; Bao's Castle has closed; and 4 Rivers Smokehouse opens their first beer garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Solita Tacos replaces downtown Wahlburgers; Bao's Castle has closed; and 4 Rivers Smokehouse opens their first beer garden

Also in Food + Drink

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us