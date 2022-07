The Drake, by Duck + Drake Kitchen, will open at the Radius Apartments in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge photos courtesy Duck and Drake

click to enlarge photo courtesy ACRE Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments

click to enlarge photo courtesy ACRE Site of The Drake at the Radius Apartments

It's been a long time coming, but Duck & Drake Kitchen , the powerhouse pop-up stationed outside of Digress Wine in College Park, is getting a permanent space.And not a parking space.Owners Heberto and Rona Segura will open The Drake on the ground floor of the downtown Radius Apartments (355 N. Rosalind Ave.) early next year.The nearly 2,400-square-foot space will take on a modern and "urban cool" aesthetic, and will feature a bar with an "innovative" beverage program. So expect a focused wine list centered on small family wineries along with "playful" and "innovative" cocktails. The beer list will feature a selection from Orlando's best brewers.Heberto Segura says The Drake's menu will be similar to the rotating, seasonal, global tapas offerings at Duck & Drake , but offer elevated plating and higher-end ingredients.The restaurant, he says, will seat between 140-155 people, but that could change.And what of the food truck parked at Digress Wine in College Park?"Not only is Duck & Drake staying [at Digress], but we're going to ramp things up, and it starts this Monday," Segura says. Duck & Drake will be open seven days a week, with the full menu offered from the truck Wednesday to Saturday, and a limited menu offered from the Digress kitchen Sunday to Tuesday.Be sure to follow The Drake ( Web Facebook ) for all the latest updates.Quack! Quack!