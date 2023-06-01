Resurgent chain Miami Grill, formerly '80s fave Miami Subs, plans to open two restaurants in Orlando

Would you like a side of 'South Beach vibes' with your gyro?

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 12:45 pm

Fast-casual chain Miami Grill makes inroads in Orlando - Photo courtesy Miami Grill/Facebook
Photo courtesy Miami Grill/Facebook
Fast-casual chain Miami Grill makes inroads in Orlando
South Florida fast-casual chain Miami Grill this week announced plans to open not one, but two new locations in the Orlando area.

Miami Grill, the new-model rebrand of the former Miami Subs chain, has gained repute for a menu of cheesesteaks, gyros, wings, seasoned fries and healthy (boooooo!) salads, all presented with a "South Beach vibe." This rebrand was given a big boost by partnering up with musician Pitbull a few years back.
Pitbull's Miami Grill opens new location in Kissimmee near Disney parks


The first location will be at 4220 S. Semoran Blvd. and is slated to open in the latter days of fall this year. The second location is set for 14088 E. Colonial Drive and should open in early 2024. Both will be owned and operated by Orlandoans Ashish and Aryaa Shah.

The current plan is to have both franchises open daily  with late-night hours.

Miami Grill currently has a Kissimmee outpost up and running, and work is afoot for a location on 5320 N. Orange Blossom Trail with UCF grad and former NFL player Kamar Aiken as franchisee.
@jabril4real 🌴Miami Subs 80s Commercial. 🍟 #1980s #miamisubs #nostalgia #dadecounty #vaporwave #lofi #southflorida #florida #80smiami #80sflorida #classiccommericals #oldcommercials #vintage #jazz #citypop #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #memoryunlocked #miamigrill #seafood #80snostalgia #vicecity ♬ original sound - Jabril4Real

