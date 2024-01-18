Potbelly Sandwich Works to open first Orlando location next week

Watch out Pub(lix)?

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Potbelly's first Orlando location is almost ready to open - Image via Potbelly/Instagram
Image via Potbelly/Instagram
Potbelly's first Orlando location is almost ready to open
Chicago chain Potbelly Sandwich Works is finally set to open the doors of their first Orlando outpost this month.

First announced in summer of last year, the sub-hub is nearly ready to start slinging sandwiches at 2714 E. Colonial Drive in the Colonial Landing shopping plaza. The big opening day is now officially Tuesday, Jan. 23.

This is only the first of several Potbelly locations planned for the greater Orlando area.

The Chicago restaurant started serving sandwiches in 1977 and spread across the U.S. to Washington, D.C., Colorado, and now Florida. There are already several locations up and running in Tampa.

