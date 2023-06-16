Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces Orlando location for first Central Florida restaurant

The Orlando eatery will open at 2714 E. Colonial Drive in the Colonial Landing shopping plaza, according to a release. An opening date for the restaurant hasn’t been announced yet.
Potbelly sets itself apart from other sub chains with its toasted Italian bread, which elevates a mere ham-and-cheese to a crackly, melty textural experience.
According to Potbelly, this is the first of six restaurants planned for the Orlando area as part of a deal with Sugarland Investment Group, LLC. The company has not announced locations or opening dates for the other five locations, but they would be opening over the next seven years, according to the release.
The new Orlando location will be the fourth Potbelly shop in Florida. There are three locations in Tampa.
In 2022, Potbelly said this deal is part of a plan to expand to 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years, with 85% of the locations franchised.
The Chicago-based restaurant started serving sandwiches in 1977 and spread across the U.S. to D.C., Colorado and now Florida.
