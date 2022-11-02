ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans to open locations in Orlando

Potbelly has two locations in Tampa area with more on the way in Central Florida

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 5:13 pm

Chicago-based sandwich chain, Potbelly, plans to open several locations within the Central Florida area. - Potbelly
Potbelly
Chicago-based sandwich chain, Potbelly, plans to open several locations within the Central Florida area.

Chicago's Potbelly Sandwich Shop chain is looking to open several locations in the Orlando area to provide its toasted sandwiches to our Central Floridians.

The Chicago restaurant started serving sandwiches in 1977 and spread across states in the US such as Washington, D.C., Colorado and now Florida.

According to the company, new locations would be open over the next seven years with six shops opening around the Orlando area. These new locations will be franchises run by Shari Nasir and Imran Malik of Sugarland Investment Group, LLC.

“We are longtime fans and supporters of Potbelly, and we look forward to playing an active role in its growth and expansion,” Nasir said in a  statement. “We are truly passionate about the brand, its high quality and delicious food and are extremely excited to bring Potbelly into our backyard!”

So far, the plan in the press release statement aims to expand the restaurant through 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years with 85% of those locations being franchised.

For now, Central Floridians can visit the two Potbelly locations in Tampa and try out the scrumptious sandwiches such as the Avo Turkey, which consists of in turkey slices, swiss cheese, cucumbers and avocado and the Veggie Melt.

Thornton Park's Eola Lounge brings some deep Vietnamese edge to their fusion cuisine

By Bao Le-Huu

Thornton Park's Eola Lounge brings some deep Vietnamese edge to their fusion cuisine

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

By Alex Galbraith

Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it.

Tech-forward Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers Orlando a brave new world of Japanese dining

By Bao Le-Huu

Tech-forward Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers Orlando a brave new world of Japanese dining

Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando

By Valerie Galarza

Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando

Thornton Park's Eola Lounge brings some deep Vietnamese edge to their fusion cuisine

By Bao Le-Huu

Thornton Park's Eola Lounge brings some deep Vietnamese edge to their fusion cuisine

Tech-forward Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers Orlando a brave new world of Japanese dining

By Bao Le-Huu

Tech-forward Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers Orlando a brave new world of Japanese dining

The Orlando outpost of Miami brunchery Bacon Bitch is all bark and no bite

By Holly V. Kapherr

The Orlando outpost of Miami-based brunchery Bacon Bitch is all bark and no bite

Honolulu Harry’s modern Hawaiian fusion brings island freshness to College Park

By Bao Le-Huu

Honolulu Harry’s modern Hawaiian fusion brings island freshness to College Park
