Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans to open locations in Orlando

Potbelly
Chicago-based sandwich chain, Potbelly, plans to open several locations within the Central Florida area.
Chicago's Potbelly Sandwich Shop chain is looking to open several locations in the Orlando area to provide its toasted sandwiches to our Central Floridians.
The Chicago restaurant started serving sandwiches in 1977 and spread across states in the US such as Washington, D.C., Colorado and now Florida.
According to the company
, new locations would be open over the next seven years with six shops opening around the Orlando area. These new locations will be franchises run by Shari Nasir and Imran Malik of Sugarland Investment Group, LLC.
“We are longtime fans and supporters of Potbelly, and we look forward to playing an active role in its growth and expansion,” Nasir said in a statement
. “We are truly passionate about the brand, its high quality and delicious food and are extremely excited to bring Potbelly into our backyard!”
So far, the plan in the press release statement aims to expand the restaurant through 2,000 locations nationwide over the next 10 years with 85% of those locations being franchised.
For now, Central Floridians can visit the two Potbelly locations in Tampa and try out the scrumptious sandwiches such as the Avo Turkey, which consists of in turkey slices, swiss cheese, cucumbers and avocado and the Veggie Melt.