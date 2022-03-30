Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Papa Llama cuts back their hours, Pizza Bruno opens second Orlando location, Knife Burger soft-opens this weekend

Plus more local food news

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Lomo saltado at Papa Llama - PHOTO VIA PAPA LLAMA/INSTAGRAM
photo via Papa Llama/Instagram
Lomo saltado at Papa Llama

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Camille, the French-Vietnamese concept by chef Tung Phan, will move into a permanent home in Baldwin Park this fall. Phan's tasting-menu-only pop-up, the first of Domu Lab's chef/restaurant incubator program at the Neighbors at East End Market, will take over a space previously occupied by Ocean Poke at 4962 New Broad St. ... Plantees, the vegan burger and shake joint in the converted Mills Avenue Coin Laundry near Will's Pub, is shooting for an April 15 opening ... Pizza Bruno will open a second location in the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive in College Park later this summer. In addition to chef/owner Bruno Zacchini's neo-Neapolitan pies, fresh and extruded pastas will also be offered ... Thunder Burger, offering a host of photo-friendly, wood-fired handhelds, has opened on I-Drive ... Look for The 1 Cantina to bring a taste of Mexico City to the Avalon Marketplace by mid-April. The cantina will serve everything from mezcal cocktails to quesabirria with marinated lamb (yes!) ...

Puerto Rican chain Cafe Don Juan could start serving its tostadas, empanadas and coffee out of the City Place mixed-use complex across the street from Krispy Kreme in Winter Park this week ... Chef John Tesar's highly lauded Knife Burger concept will soft open this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes. The star bakers at Le Ky Patisserie inside the Hourglass Social House have closed shop. Their lease ended and they opted to close. ... Californian chain Cupid's Hot Dogs' first location out of their home state and here in Orlando, on 1515 Lee Road, is in soft opening mode.

NEWS + EVENTS: Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian restaurant on Curry Ford Road, will only open for dine-in and takeout on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. They will be closed all other days ... Hunger Street Tacos and Pizza Bruno will come together April 6 at the Curry Ford pizza joint and release a special, one-night-only collaborative menu. Items will be limited and available from 5 p.m. until sold out ... Rebellion Wine Bar in Cocoa Village, run by Joe Yardley — former chef de cuisine of Acme and Michelin-starred Agern in NYC — will host a four-course Mallorcan Easter Feast April 11 at 6 p.m. Cost is $65, or $110 with wine pairings ... Red Panda, a noodle concept from the boys at Orlando Meats, will pop up at the Guesthouse April 21 from 7 p.m. until sold out.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring
The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp
Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Food + Drink Slideshows

Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring
The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp
Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Food + Drink Slideshows

Hillstone 215 South Orlando Ave., Winter Park FL 32789, 407-740-4005 This one is along Lake Killarney, but it will make a big dent in your wallet. However, their dock-style patio on the water makes for a great view at sunset. You may even consider splurging for their New York strip steak and Cabernet Sauvignon while you&#146;re at it. Photo via Hillstone/Instagram

24 Orlando restaurant patios with incredibly scenic views
The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring

The most anticipated restaurants coming to Orlando this spring
The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp

The 24 best burger joints in Orlando, according to Yelp
Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Top 20 Soul Food spots in Orlando, according to Yelp

Trending

Cupid's Hot Dogs' first location outside of California opens in Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Cupid's Hot Dogs' first location outside of California opens in Orlando

Grilled Cheezus stretches out on Mills Ave, Mount Dora has a new pizza bar, Taste of Oviedo happens Saturday and more food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Grilled Cheezus stretches out on Mills Ave, Mount Dora has a new pizza bar, Taste of Oviedo happens Saturday and more food news

Camille, the progressive Vietnamese tasting-menu-only concept by chef Tung Phan, goes brick-and-mortar this fall in Orlando's Baldwin Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille

91 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

Four Flamingos

Also in Food + Drink

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

By Faiyaz Kara

Twenty Pho Hour on International Drive dazzles with 2-D monochromatic optics and brilliant bowls of pho

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

By Faiyaz Kara

14 Bis Pizzeria combines an aviation theme with Brazilian-style pies in MetroWest

Yummy Taste in East Orlando makes kitchen play with Sichuan peppercorns

By Faiyaz Kara

Yummy Taste

Four Flamingos, fronted by Richard Blais, plates colorful dishes with Floribbean roots

By Faiyaz Kara

Four Flamingos' whole lobster split, grilled and served with lemon butter ($62)

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us