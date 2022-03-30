Papa Llama cuts back their hours, Pizza Bruno opens second Orlando location, Knife Burger soft-opens this weekend

click to enlarge photo via Papa Llama/Instagram Lomo saltado at Papa Llama

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Camille, the French-Vietnamese concept by chef Tung Phan, will move into a permanent home in Baldwin Park this fall. Phan's tasting-menu-only pop-up, the first of Domu Lab's chef/restaurant incubator program at the Neighbors at East End Market, will take over a space previously occupied by Ocean Poke at 4962 New Broad St. ... Plantees, the vegan burger and shake joint in the converted Mills Avenue Coin Laundry near Will's Pub, is shooting for an April 15 opening ... Pizza Bruno will open a second location in the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive in College Park later this summer. In addition to chef/owner Bruno Zacchini's neo-Neapolitan pies, fresh and extruded pastas will also be offered ... Thunder Burger, offering a host of photo-friendly, wood-fired handhelds, has opened on I-Drive ... Look for The 1 Cantina to bring a taste of Mexico City to the Avalon Marketplace by mid-April. The cantina will serve everything from mezcal cocktails to quesabirria with marinated lamb (yes!) ...

Puerto Rican chain Cafe Don Juan could start serving its tostadas, empanadas and coffee out of the City Place mixed-use complex across the street from Krispy Kreme in Winter Park this week ... Chef John Tesar's highly lauded Knife Burger concept will soft open this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes. The star bakers at Le Ky Patisserie inside the Hourglass Social House have closed shop. Their lease ended and they opted to close. ... Californian chain Cupid's Hot Dogs' first location out of their home state and here in Orlando, on 1515 Lee Road, is in soft opening mode.

NEWS + EVENTS: Papa Llama, the popular Peruvian restaurant on Curry Ford Road, will only open for dine-in and takeout on Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. They will be closed all other days ... Hunger Street Tacos and Pizza Bruno will come together April 6 at the Curry Ford pizza joint and release a special, one-night-only collaborative menu. Items will be limited and available from 5 p.m. until sold out ... Rebellion Wine Bar in Cocoa Village, run by Joe Yardley — former chef de cuisine of Acme and Michelin-starred Agern in NYC — will host a four-course Mallorcan Easter Feast April 11 at 6 p.m. Cost is $65, or $110 with wine pairings ... Red Panda, a noodle concept from the boys at Orlando Meats, will pop up at the Guesthouse April 21 from 7 p.m. until sold out.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]