Orlando gets a new Italian resto when Grazie moves into the old Bem Bom space

Nazih Sebaali, the man who ran Cafe Annie downtown, is behind the Audubon Park project

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 10:45 am

click to enlarge Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen
It didn't take long for the old Bem Bom space on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park to find a new tenant.

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen, a concept from seasoned restaurateur Nazih Sebaali, is set to move into the building made famous by Francisco "Chico" Mendonça.

Mendonça, Bem Bom's chef and co-owner, passed away in May 2021, leaving the restaurant without its heart and soul. It officially shuttered earlier this month, a mutual decision made by Bem Bom's co-owner A.J. Campofiore and Mendonça's family.

click to enlarge Nazih Sebaali - Rob Bartlett
Rob Bartlett
Nazih Sebaali
Meanwhile Sebaali, the man who ran venerable downtown Middle Eastern haunt Cafe Annie for 29 years before it closed in 2016, and who currently runs Meza Mediterranean Grill in Baldwin Park, will try his hand at Italian cuisine. The menu appears a lot more traditional than the restaurant's name implies, with wood-fired pizzas, pastas, salads and various secondi ranging from lamb shank ossobuco and veal scaloppine being offered.

Grazie's menu will contrast the progressive and innovative bill of fare that'll be presented across the street at the soon-to-open Coro Restaurant by chef Tim Lovero and wife Natalie.

Either way, we're thankful for both.

An opening date for Grazie hasn't been announced, but be sure to follow them @grazieorlando. While you're at it, follow @cororestaurant as they prepare to open.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
