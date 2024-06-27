May Skynet serve you a drink? 'World's first' AI bartender debuts at Wyndham Orlando Resort

This "world's first hospitality" artificial intelligence bartender — devised by Casa Azul tequila, AD1Global and Cecelia AI — will serve up a selection of Casa Azul-branded tequila drinks (and that's it) day and night starting this week at the H Street Grille located in the I-Drive resort.
Sara, housed within what looks like a hybrid arcade game and soda fountain kiosk, is "equipped with advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence capabilities" and will mix drinks and "engage guests with jokes and conversation." (What could go wrong? Don't ask Ronald McDonald.)
Sara is up and running at the H Street Grille as of this writing.
Location Details
