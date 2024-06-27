BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

May Skynet serve you a drink? 'World's first' AI bartender debuts at Wyndham Orlando Resort

AI bartender Sara is now set up at the H Street Grille

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 4:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Ai bartender Sara just started "working" at the Wyndham Orlando Resort - Photo courtesy Wyndham Orlando/Facebook
Photo courtesy Wyndham Orlando/Facebook
Ai bartender Sara just started "working" at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
Wyndham Orlando Resort this week announced a new member of their staff: AI bartender "Sara," who will be theoretically serving up drinks at the hotel.

This "world's first hospitality" artificial intelligence bartender — devised by Casa Azul tequila, AD1Global and Cecelia AI — will serve up a selection of Casa Azul-branded tequila drinks (and that's it) day and night starting this week at the H Street Grille located in the I-Drive resort.

Sara, housed within what looks like a hybrid arcade game and soda fountain kiosk, is "equipped with advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence capabilities" and will mix drinks and "engage guests with jokes and conversation." (What could go wrong? Don't ask Ronald McDonald.)

Sara is up and running at the H Street Grille as of this writing.


Location Details

Wyndham Orlando Resort

8001 International Drive, Orlando West Orlando


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

M’ama Napoli, new authentic Italian bakery and deli, opens in Winter Park

By Houda Eletr

M’ama Napoli, new authentic Italian bakery and deli, opens in Winter Park

Yao's heads to Oviedo, Quantum Leap Winery finds new home, Portillo's slings dogs and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Yao's heads to Oviedo, Quantum Leap Winery finds new home, Portillo's slings dogs and more Orlando food news

Boiled Fish bubbles over with bold broths that bring the zing

By Faiyaz Kara

Boiled Fish bubbles over with bold broths that bring the zing

Yao's heads to Oviedo, Quantum Leap Winery finds new home, Portillo's slings dogs and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Yao's heads to Oviedo, Quantum Leap Winery finds new home, Portillo's slings dogs and more Orlando food news

M’ama Napoli, new authentic Italian bakery and deli, opens in Winter Park

By Houda Eletr

M’ama Napoli, new authentic Italian bakery and deli, opens in Winter Park

Boiled Fish bubbles over with bold broths that bring the zing

By Faiyaz Kara

Boiled Fish bubbles over with bold broths that bring the zing

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Acropolis Greek Taverna moving into former DoveCote Restaurant space downtown
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us