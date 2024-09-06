Matts Heafy and Hinckley close Boxer + Clover — for now, Rise Southern Biscuits + Righteous Chicken opens downtown Orlando location, Garp + Fuss reopens in Winter Park

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

Garp & Fuss, the fetching Winter Park restaurant and bar that closed back in March, has reopened under new ownership at 348 N. Park Ave. ... Frank's Pizza, from the original owners of Antonella's Pizzeria on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park, has opened at 7591 University Blvd. ... Boxer & Clover's six-month run at East End Market has come to an end. Owners Matt Hinckley and Matt Heafy are actively searching for a space in Audubon Park, Mills 50 or the Milk District for a brick-and-mortar iteration of the popular BBQ joint ... The owners of Isan Zaap have signed a lease on the old City Pub space at 861 N. Orange Ave. in the North Quarter. No word as to what concept they'll open or when ... Look for Alfie's HiFi, a vinyl listening bar with a '70s vibe courtesy of Team Market Group, to open in early October in the old St. Matthews's Tavern space at 1300 N. Mills Ave. You'll have to wait on those disco fries, as food won't be served when they open, but may be offered as they grow into the space ... Sixty Vines, the NoCal-inspired restaurant known for its extensive wine-on-tap options, has opened its second area location in Dr. Phillips at 7760 W. Sand Lake Road ... Press Waffle Co., a Shark Tank-approved Belgian waffle concept, will open inside Oviedo's Food Factory some time next month ... Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has opened a location downtown at 355 N. Rosalind Ave. on the ground floor of Radius Apartments ... Ocean Buffet, an 8,800-square-foot seafood buffet concept from the owners of Natsu Omakase, will open next to Floor & Decor at the Fashion Square Mall. No word on when it will open.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Qahwah Con Leche, a pop-up experience fusing Latin and Arab culture, beats and beans by Puerto Rican artist El Bles and Syrian-American producer Thanks Joey, will take over El Donut Shoppe on the corner of East Colonial Drive and North Orange Avenue Sept. 14 and 15. Visit @qahwahconleche on Instagram for details ... After 28 years as chef de cave at Dom Perignon, famed winemaker Richard Geoffroy has set his sights on sake and, on Sept. 15, he and chef Ryan Ratino will present a six-course tasting menu with pairings from Geoffroy's IWA Sake at Ômo by Jônt. Cost is $395.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]