London House gives up private club status, opens to public

Maybe Orlando just isn't as full of swag bag types as they thought? Maybe they found out there's no market for looking down your nose in a town where we can see all the sprawl from atop The Wheel at Icon Park?
Whatever the reason, the team behind the ultra-exclusive London House has dropped their initial plan to be a private, members-only club in favor of a mixed model that leaves the restaurants open to the public.
The venue, will open up its scientific, experimental fine dining restaurant Immersion and cocktail lounge to the rabble starting on Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. The private area for kids will be turned into an events space, rentable for weddings and other occasions.
In the changeover, the club is refunding all currently existing members their dues (though we do have to wonder who got snookered into paying membership dues for the private club in the middle of an outdoor mall). The club will still offer private, members-only hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, allowing Orlando's jet-setters to carouse in a swanky lounge when the rank-and-file are working, mere steps from Paddywagon's Irish Pub.
For more information, take a look at London House's website. It's free.
