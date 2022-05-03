James Beard Foundation's Taste America series makes a stop at Kabooki Sushi July 12

click to enlarge
Henry Moso
The James Beard Foundation's Taste America® series celebrates the bright talents behind some of the nation's most highly lauded independent restaurants and this July, they'll make a stop at Kabooki Sushi
on East Colonial Drive to toast one of the city's finest, Henry Moso.
Moso, a two-time James Beard Award nominee
(Rising Star Chef of the Year 2020 and Best Chef South 2022) will be joined by chef Taylor Thornhill of modern Seattle steakhouse Bateau
.
Taylor Thornhill
"I'm excited for the opportunity," says Moso, "and I'm honored to be a part of this event that furthers efforts to rebuild a stronger, more equitable independent restaurant industry."
Thornhill has served as Bateau's chef de cuisine under the tutelage of chef-owner Renee Erickson. Erickson won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest in 2016 and was a semifinalist in 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Chef.
The event, slated for Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.
, will feature a multi-course meal with beverage pairings. A menu has yet to be released.
Kabooki's 3,000-square-foot expansion, which includes a new lounge and private dining area
, will be complete in time for the event.
Tickets are $350 per pair
(single tickets are not available) with proceeds supporting the participating chefs and restaurants as well as James Beard Foundation's various programs and campaigns, including Open For Good
.
–
