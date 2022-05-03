VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

James Beard Foundation's Taste America series makes a stop at Kabooki Sushi July 12

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 1:24 am

click to enlarge Henry Moso - PHOTO VIA KABOOKI SUSHI
Photo via Kabooki Sushi
Henry Moso

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America® series celebrates the bright talents behind some of the nation's most highly lauded independent restaurants and this July, they'll make a stop at Kabooki Sushi on East Colonial Drive to toast one of the city's finest, Henry Moso.

Moso, a two-time James Beard Award nominee (Rising Star Chef of the Year 2020 and Best Chef South 2022) will be joined by chef Taylor Thornhill of modern Seattle steakhouse Bateau.

click to enlarge Taylor Thornhill - JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION
James Beard Foundation
Taylor Thornhill

"I'm excited for the opportunity," says Moso, "and I'm honored to be a part of this event that furthers efforts to rebuild a stronger, more equitable independent restaurant industry."

Thornhill has served as Bateau's chef de cuisine under the tutelage of chef-owner Renee Erickson. Erickson won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest in 2016 and was a semifinalist in 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Chef.

The event, slated for Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., will feature a multi-course meal with beverage pairings. A menu has yet to be released.

Kabooki's 3,000-square-foot expansion, which includes a new lounge and private dining area, will be complete in time for the event.

Tickets are $350 per pair (single tickets are not available) with proceeds supporting the participating chefs and restaurants as well as James Beard Foundation's various programs and campaigns, including Open For Good.


