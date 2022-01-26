Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

January 26, 2022 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

photo courtesy Haan Coffee Roasters

Colonialtown's Kabooki Sushi to expand yet again, third-wave coffee with Korean roots comes to Mills 50, and more local food news 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: After undergoing an expansion and revamp in late 2020, Kabooki Sushi on Colonial Drive is undergoing yet another expansion — this time, into the 2,000-square-foot space next door. The expansion will see a lounge and private dining area constructed in the former uBreakiFix repair shop. Chef-owner Henry Moso says the lounge will be open prior to dinner service and possibly stay open until 2 a.m. on weekends. Bar bites will be offered. Moso will also stage monthly dinner events in the private room. No opening date for the lounge has been announced ... Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin is expanding into the now-shuttered Matcha House Tea & Creamery space in Mills 50. Owner Hoi Nguyen will house his new sub-concept Side Chick in the space ... Isan Zaap, specializing in the cuisine of northeastern Thailand, has opened on Gardens Park Boulevard near the Mall at Millenia ... Look for Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ to open in the old Sweet Tomatoes building near the intersection of I-Drive and Kirkman Road ... Haan Coffee Roasters will open this summer in the old nail salon space between Mamak and Tasty Wok on East Colonial Drive. The space will be divided and shared between the coffee shop and Sampaguita Filipinx Ice Cream + Bakeshop, a sister concept to the Greenery Creamery, slated to open in the fall ...

Peach Valley Cafe will open in the old First Watch building in Maitland. Construction is underway ... Also in Maitland, Foxtail Coffee is the first tenant to sign on to the Maitland Social, an "upscale commercial destination" currently under construction on the site of the old BB&T Bank at 360 E. Horatio Ave. ... And Fredster's, a 6,200-square-foot restaurant and bar with a live music stage, will open inside Maitland Square at the corner of Keller Road and Fennell Street sometime next month ... Ford's Garage, the Tampa-based burger-and-craft-beer franchise, has opened an outpost in a 10,705-square-foot indoor/outdoor space at 5375 Hamlin Groves Trail in Winter Garden.

NEWS + EVENTS: Science on Tap, Orlando Science Center's celebration of brews, food and science, happens Jan. 29 at Loch Haven Park. More than 30 local breweries will be on hand as well as numerous food trucks. Tickets range from $30-$90. Visit osc.org for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

