Italian chain and 1990s fave Fazoli‘s reopens in Orlando this week

Fazoli's is coming (back)! Fazoli's is here!

For lovers of fast-casual dining but 1990s style, your chariot is (almost) here.The rebooted Fazoli's is set to (re)open on 4201 E. Colonial Drive on Tuesday (that's), right on track with projections of a late summer opening that we reported on back in July. The appointed hour is 10:30 a.m.Established in 1988, Fazoli's popularity blossomed in the '90s, becoming a go-to spot for fast-casual Italian. However, in 2008 the Italian eatery left Orlando, and all Fazoli's locations in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Florida closed.Fazoli's has for the last few years been making a comeback under the ownership of Fat Brands, steadily opening new locations across the nation.Fazoli's 2.0 promises breadsticks, "Pizza Baked Pasta," spaghetti and fettuccine alfredo.