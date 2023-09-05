Italian chain and 1990s fave Fazoli‘s reopens in Orlando this week

Do not ask for whom the breadstick tolls, it tolls for thee

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 5:31 pm

click to enlarge Fazoli's is coming (back)! Fazoli's is here! - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Fazoli's is coming (back)! Fazoli's is here!
For lovers of fast-casual dining but 1990s style, your chariot is (almost) here.

The rebooted Fazoli's is set to (re)open on  4201 E. Colonial Drive on Tuesday (that's tomorrow), right on track with projections of a late summer opening that we reported on back in July. The appointed hour is 10:30 a.m.

Established in 1988, Fazoli's popularity blossomed in the '90s, becoming a go-to spot for fast-casual Italian. However, in 2008 the Italian eatery left Orlando, and all Fazoli's locations in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Florida closed.

Fazoli's has for the last few years been making a comeback under the ownership of Fat Brands, steadily opening new locations across the nation.

Fazoli's 2.0 promises breadsticks, "Pizza Baked Pasta," spaghetti and fettuccine alfredo.
About The Author

Matthew Moyer

