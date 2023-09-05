Italian chain and 1990s fave Fazoli‘s reopens in Orlando this week

The rebooted Fazoli's is set to (re)open on 4201 E. Colonial Drive on Tuesday (that's tomorrow), right on track with projections of a late summer opening that we reported on back in July. The appointed hour is 10:30 a.m.
Established in 1988, Fazoli's popularity blossomed in the '90s, becoming a go-to spot for fast-casual Italian. However, in 2008 the Italian eatery left Orlando, and all Fazoli's locations in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Florida closed.
Fazoli's has for the last few years been making a comeback under the ownership of Fat Brands, steadily opening new locations across the nation.
Fazoli's 2.0 promises breadsticks, "Pizza Baked Pasta," spaghetti and fettuccine alfredo.
