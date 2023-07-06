Fast-casual 1990s fave Fazoli's sets late summer goal for return to Orlando

Photo courtesy Fazoli's/Facebook
Fazoli's is looking to return to Orlnado in the late summer
Nostalgic 1990s-famous chain gem Fazoli's is making a comeback to Orlando after a lengthy 15-year hiatus — and now there's a timeline for reopening.
Fazoli’s chain owner Fat Brands — also owner of Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks and more — decided to bring the chain back to Orlando, as we reported in May
. This week, spotted by Click Orlando
, the chain sent out a news release projecting a late August or early September opening target.
The new location will be at 4201 E. Colonial Drive
, a spot previously occupied by Boston Market before its own closure in September.
Established in 1988, Fazoli's popularity blossomed in the '90s, becoming a go-to spot for fast-casual Italian. However, in 2008 the Italian eatery left Orlando, and all Fazoli's locations in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Florida closed.
Fazoli's has for the last few years been making a comeback, steadily opening new locations across the nation. There are currently 220 locations up and running in 28 states.
The forthcoming Orlando location will be the sixth Fazoli's 2.0 in the state of Florida. If you can't wait for the Orlando opening, there's already a Fazoli's in Clermont, the nearest location in Central Florida.
