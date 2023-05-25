High-tech barbecue spot the Mongolorian BBQ has (finally) soft-opened in Mills 50

Everything will be cooked in tabletop stir-frying machines

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge High-tech barbecue spot the Mongolorian BBQ has (finally) soft-opened in Mills 50
photo courtesy Hoi Nguyen
After years spent waiting for its arrival, Orlandoans can (soon) relish the quick-cooking hype that has been the Mongolorian BBQ.

Citing unforeseen equipment delivery delays, owner Hoi Nguyen last month once again pushed the opening date for the quick service Mongolian barbecue spot, stringing Orlando foodies along as they patiently followed the restaurant's opening saga.

Finally, the Mongolorian, located at 2217 E. Colonial Drive near the intersection of Bumby Avenue,  is up and running and will soft-open on Friday.
click to enlarge The Mongolorian interior - Hoi Nguyen
Hoi Nguyen
The Mongolorian interior
Patrons of the new eatery are invited to build customized bowls from a selection of starches, proteins, vegetables and sauces, all cooked in front of their eyes on high-tech tabletop stir-frying machines.

While we don't yet have a menu available online, we do have a video posted to the Mongolorian's Facebook offering glimpses of glistening, steaming-hot meats atop mountains of white rice and veggies. Until tomorrow (Friday), we'll just have to wait and imagine what the future (and menu) will hold.

About The Author

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
