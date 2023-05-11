Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar soft-opens in Lake Nona, 'speakeasy' The Circle opens on Colonial, Harry Buffalo downtown closes

Photo courtesy Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar/Facebook Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar has soft-opened in Lake Nona

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar has soft-opened in Lake Nona at 9344 Narcoossee Road, offering an "indulgent" ambience, "bespoke" cocktail program, and "mouthwatering" anticuchos and ceviches ... If you're up for a time warp to the aughts, be sure to pop into Fazoli's when it opens in the old Boston Market space at 4201 E. Colonial Drive near Bennett Road later this year ... Finally, after three years in the making, Kavas Tacos + Tequila has opened at Pointe Orlando. The 7,000-square-foot concept by Katerina and Vassilis Coumbaros, who run Taverna Opa and Tapa Toro, features a menu of "Tex-Mex classics and playful takes on Mexican street fare inspired by the street food vendors of Mexico City" ... The Circle, billing itself as a "speakeasy grab and go," will open in the business cluster at 1216 E. Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. The menu of pan-Asian eats will feature everything from banh xeo tacos to pandan coconut waffles ... Winter Park mainstay Moghul Indian Cuisine has transformed into Royal Southern Kitchen. The menu now spotlights cuisine from various regions of South India ... Conveyor belt sushi joint Kura Sushi will open a location at the Waterford Lakes Town Center. No opening date has been announced ... Pita Mediterranean Street Food has opened a location at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in Winter Garden ... Sports bar chain Harry Buffalo has closed on Church Street. No word yet on what restaurant will move in.

NEWS+EVENTS:

Four Orlando-area restaurants were bestowed with Bib Gourmands by Michelin — Isan Zaap, Norigami, Otto's High Dive and Taste of Chengdu. Bib Gourmand restaurants "offer a meal of good quality at a good value." The 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando and Tampa drops May 11 ... The Ravenous Pig is getting a makeover. The restaurant will be redone in phases beginning this summer, with a design "inspired by the historic charm of Charleston, South Carolina" ... Brunch returns to

Hen & Hog in Winter Park Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ... The 12th annual Arab Festival Orlando goes from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Seneff Arts Plaza. Among the food vendors will be pop-up outfit the Halal Brisket ... Fancy a fancy Mother's Day outing? Soseki Modern Omakase is offering a multi-course dining experience May 14 for the mother-loving price of $350 per person. Seatings are at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Visit exploretock.com/soseki for more.