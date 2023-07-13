Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival will have a Muppet-themed booth serving chicken wings and pickle milkshakes

This year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will get a Muppet-themed marketplace starring Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, his assistant Beaker, and an assortment of interesting sweet and savory concoctions.
It’s just a smidge more Muppets, but we’ll take it. We’re still holding out hope for a Rock & Rollercoaster re-theme to Muppets Mayhem.
The two characters bring their Brew-Wing Lab to the Odyssey pavilion, serving up half a dozen different chicken wing flavors, craft brews and non-alcoholic frozen treats.
Wing flavors include peanut butter and jelly sticky wings, garlic-parmesan, orange-cardamom, Buffalo with celery and ranch; Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty scotch bonnet pepper-curry wings with cucumber yogurt; and plant-based offerings like Impossible Buffalo tenders and Buffalo Brussels sprouts.
The Frozen Fusion has Twinings pomegranate and raspberry herbal tea fused with orange ice cream molecules. Then there’s the Pickle Milkshake, which is fluorescent green and likely self-explanatory. It seems to include a sprig of dill as a garnish.
Beyond the foodie edition of Muppet Labs, the Food & Wine Festival has more than two dozen marketplaces around Epcot. There’s a food booth for every country in World Showcase plus more global flavors like India, Greece, Ireland and Australia.
This year’s menus are full of returning favorites like Canadian cheddar and bacon soup (Canada), braised beef poutine (Refreshment Port), mimosa flights (Shimmering Sips), adobo yuca fries and fry flights (The Fry Basket), and crème brûlée in France.
- Cinnamon sugar beaver tails (Refreshment Port)
- Plant-based Impossible moussaka (Greece)
- Spiced chocolate tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel and smoked sea salt (Flavors From Fire)
- Pickle fries with dill ranch (The Fry Basket)
- Crispy duck bao bun with hoisin sauce (China)
- Candied bacon funnel cake topped with vanilla ice cream, candied bacon and maple syrup drizzle (Funnel Cake)
Bubbles & Brine features sparkling wine and champagne to go with jumbo shrimp cocktails, Jonah crab claws and caviar. And Swirled Showcase is the go-to spot for ice cream, featuring Mickey-shaped liquid nitro cake, soft serve, soda floats and non-alcoholic frozen apple pie drinks.
The full foodie guide to Food & Wine is available now.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Disney festival without a new line of merch. This year’s Food & Wine collection is full of bold Warhol-esque graphics of food, ingredients and even Spaceship Earth. The themed spirit jersey this year is actually a track jacket featuring Chef Mickey and a “choose your own course” sign on the back.
But the coolest piece of merch so far is the cheeseburger coaster set with coasters shaped like buns, a burger patty, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
With Food & Wine running for nearly four months, there’s plenty more merch and food offerings to come. Plus, as always, the Eat to the Beat Concert series, which this year features acts like Phillip Phillips, Baha Men, Boyz II Men, Air Supply and more.
Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival runs July 27 through Nov. 18. Get more information about tickets, vacation packages and more at TasteEpcot.com.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed