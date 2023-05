Epcot’s Eat to the Beat concert lineup this year includes Baha Men, Boyz II Men and Ray Parker Jr.

Photo courtesy Baha Men/Facebook Baha Men play Epcot in September

Epcot has announced the lineup of this year's Eat to the Beat concert series.Eat to the Beat, the musical complement to the theme park's seemingly never-ending International Food and Wine Festival , is a series of weekend concerts at the American Gardens Theatre at the American Adventure pavilion. Concerts happen three times each night, at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.Stretching from July into November, Eat to the Beat casts a necessarily wide net of different eras in pop, from nü-metal to ’80s R&B to classic boy-bands to the Baha Men and the Bacon Brothers (as in "Six degrees of …").Here's the full lineup for Eat to the Beat:OrianthiFor King & CountrySouthern AvenueTiffanyRuben Studdard with Haley ReinhartThe Bacon BrothersJoey Fatone & FriendsAyron JonesPhillip PhillipsBaha MenMercyMeRay Parker Jr.Tobymac: Celebrity Latin TalentRaul Acosta and Oro SolidoLos Amigos Invisibles98 °Boyz II MenMark WillsSugar RayHoobastankAir SupplyTaylor DayneBilly OceanHansonWe The KingsSheila E.Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.38 SpecialEntrance to these concert is included with regular park admission though, obviously, upgrades can be purchased.