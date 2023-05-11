Epcot’s Eat to the Beat concert lineup this year includes Baha Men, Boyz II Men and Ray Parker Jr.

Eat to the Beat, the musical complement to the theme park's seemingly never-ending International Food and Wine Festival, is a series of weekend concerts at the American Gardens Theatre at the American Adventure pavilion. Concerts happen three times each night, at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Stretching from July into November, Eat to the Beat casts a necessarily wide net of different eras in pop, from nü-metal to ’80s R&B to classic boy-bands to the Baha Men and the Bacon Brothers (as in "Six degrees of …").
Here's the full lineup for Eat to the Beat:
July 28-29: Orianthi
July 30-31: For King & Country
Aug. 4-5: Southern Avenue
Aug. 6-7: Tiffany
Aug. 11-12: Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
Aug. 13-14: The Bacon Brothers
Aug. 18-21: Joey Fatone & Friends
Aug. 25-26: Ayron Jones
Aug. 27-28: Phillip Phillips
Sept. 1-2: Baha Men
Sept. 3-4: MercyMe
Sept. 8-9: Ray Parker Jr.
Sept. 10-11: Tobymac
Sept. 15-16: Celebrity Latin Talent
Sept. 17-18: Raul Acosta and Oro Solido
Sept. 22-23: Los Amigos Invisibles
Sept. 24-25: 98 °
Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Boyz II Men
Oct. 6-7: Mark Wills
Oct. 8-9: Sugar Ray
Oct. 13-14: Hoobastank
Oct. 15-16: Air Supply
Oct. 20-21: Taylor Dayne
Oct. 22-23: Billy Ocean
Oct. 27-30: Hanson
Nov. 3-4: We The Kings
Nov. 5-6: Sheila E.
Nov. 10-11: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Nov. 12-13: .38 Special
Entrance to these concert is included with regular park admission though, obviously, upgrades can be purchased.