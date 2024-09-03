Chick N Max announces plans to open five Orlando locations

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy Chick N Max

Kansas-based chain Chick N Max is heading to Florida, with a handful of Orlando locations planned.The chain known for its almond wood-smoked chicken announced it will debut up to five Orlando-area locations. The additions come as part of the company's plans for a Southeast expansion.Chick N Max currently has seven restaurants operating across the Central U.S. in Kansas, Texas and South Dakota. The fast-casual chain also announced plans to open new locations across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.In addition to Orlando, targeted Florida markets include Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

“Southeastern markets like those across Florida boast a well-established fast-casual chicken restaurant market, and we’re aiming to establish a strong presence of our own and capture market share,” Chick N Max vice president of franchise sales and development Jeff Frahm said in a release. “We’re excited about turning the page to this next chapter of our evolution and look forward to bringing our innovative take on chicken to the area."

click to enlarge Photo via Chick N Max

Exact locations and timelines have yet to be announced, but the company says new locations will be Chick N Max "prototype restaurants," which include approximately 2,100 square feet of space with both indoor and outdoor seating for 60 to 80 customers. The outposts will also include a drive-thru, curbside pick-up spaces and a take-out counter.Chick N Max says its focus will remain on establishing brick-and-mortar locations, but they will explore partnerships with colleges, truck stops, hospitals and amusement parks.The chain's menu features a selection of almond wood-smoked chicken and loaded pulled chicken sandwiches, plus sides like fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans.