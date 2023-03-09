Chelsie DiPaolo addresses the past and sets sights on her new venture, One Life Daily Market

click to enlarge
courtesy photo
Chelsie DiPaolo
In January, former Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild owner Chelsie DiPaolo launched One Life Daily Market
, a multi-pronged food concept that currently functions as a meal subscription service, but will soon expand into a restaurant and market and offer catering operations out of the old Marlow's Tavern space
in Winter Park.
The launch of One Life Daily Market comes two and a half years after DiPaolo was embroiled in a messy scandal with then-husband Jamie Savage. First called out for their perceived disregard for the Black Lives Matter movement, the Sanctum/Proper & Wild team were then hammered with multiple allegations of sexual harassment,
leading to the closure of both vegan restaurants and the dissolution of their marriage. There was plenty of outrage as well, from ex-employees
of DiPaolo and Savage and the restaurant-going public at large
, about the manner in which the pair handled the situation and their apparent lack of contrition.
I posed some questions to DiPaolo about the way the events of June 2020 were handled, and the corrective measures she'll take in running One Life Daily Market.
Faiyaz Kara:
How do you respond to those who claim you knew about your ex-husband's sexual harassment and misconduct and turned a blind eye to it?
Chelsie DiPaolo:
For legal reasons, I cannot speak to my prior relationship, but I am overjoyed to be free from it and in total control of my future. I am deeply sorry to anyone who was hurt in association with my prior company co-owned by my ex-husband and proud to be in a place today where my voice, vision and creating a safe workplace for others is not compromised.
FK:
What do you say to those who felt you weren't sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement?
CD:
When you run at the pace that many entrepreneurs do — especially those of us who are also mothers — we sometimes trip and fall because we run too fast with our head down … not always looking up. I may have missed one day, but I did not miss the message. My new restaurant is more than a restaurant. It will serve as a place for all communities to gather, share food, ideas and companionship and my heart is committed to ensuring everyone has a seat at the table. Our menu pulls inspiration from flavors all over the globe and our market prioritizes sourcing products made by other women and minority-owned businesses.
click to enlarge
photo by Chirag Kabrawala
FK:
When the "She's back XOXO..." sign went up outside the restaurant space, many felt it was tone-deaf and insensitive. How do you respond to that?
CD:
I see their point. I did not post the sign and was surprised when I saw it as well. It was placed with good intentions; however, I can understand how it was received differently by those who don't know the situation intimately. I’m very grateful for those who have remained by my side during a very challenging time and I am happy they’re looking forward to my next endeavor. I am humbled and excited to be able to open my own restaurant and utilize everything I’ve overcome personally to create something beautiful that benefits the lives of others, and that is something worth celebrating.
FK:
Do you fear a backlash in re-entering the restaurant landscape?
CD:
I'm a single mom of a 4-year-old, so worrying is a full-time side hustle for me. But as I like to say, all seeds have the power to grow something beautiful from darkness. And this is the basis of One Life's mission. We all have feelings of inadequacy, fear of failure, and we all have scars. Some of our scars are just more visible than others. What I'm more scared of, though, is allowing fear to inhibit my dreams. I am on a mission to help others lead healthy, positive and fulfilling lives both physically and mentally. There are huge swaths of women, myself included, who struggle with the fact that their life belongs to them. We feel we need a permission slip for everything we want to do, forgetting it is our right to seek happiness and honor the life we have been given as our own. What we do to fulfill that requires no permission from others, and it's my hope that if I'm able to live my life in this manner, I can inspire others to do the same.
FK:
Do you feel you've grown and changed as a result of what you went through in June 2020? How will you run One Life differently than you did Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild?
CD:
I've grown and learned so much. Today I have a lot more experience, an understanding of the cost of aligning with the wrong people, and solid footing with a business partner (Local Favorite Restaurants
) who shares my core values. I will be able to lead with courage and clarity because I have the professional and personal resources around me to do so.
click to enlarge
FK:
courtesy photo
Chelsie DiPaolo
Will One Life Daily Market be exclusively vegetarian? Or vegan?
CD:
Neither. Our guests can expect a healthy, flexitarian menu with dishes that feature a lot of vegetables, protein-rich grains, medicinal herbs and spices, and clean oils while avoiding anything artificial. We will also have options that incorporate sustainably sourced animal proteins, avoid common allergens and are naturally gluten free.
FK:
Looking at the plans, it looks like there will be a bar in the restaurant as well?
CD:
We will have a bar serving consciously sourced wines, craft beer, adaptogenic liquor-based mixed drinks and alcohol-free cocktails.
FK:
The restaurant space will also feature a second concept. Can you say any more about that?
CD:
I will announce that later this year.
FK:
Do you have an opening date for the restaurant?
CD:
No hard date for the opening just yet, but [meal] subscription has launched and catering will be launching soon.
For more, follow One Life Daily Market on Instagram
.
