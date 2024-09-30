Beignets and Brew opening next month in Orlando's North Quarter neighborhood

Specialty beignets will soon be deep-fried in NoDo

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Beignets and Brew opening next month in Orlando's North Quarter neighborhood
Beignets & Brew via Facebook
The North Quarter space where Downtown Credo poured coffee served with a healthy dose of social activism will soon see a shop pouring coffee served with a not-so-healthy dose of deep-fried delights.

Beignets & Brew, an expansionist Miramar Beach, FL-based chain specializing in the hot powdered-sugar-covered dough pillows, opens next month on the ground floor of The Nora at 885 N. Orange Avenue (map) serving traditional and specialty beignets like Cinna-Swirl, S'More and Cocoa-Nut Caramel along with a variety of sauces in such flavors as buttercream, blueberry and chocolate.

Smoothies, power fizzies and, of course, a host of coffees will also be poured, including the beignet's beverage-of-choice, café au lait.

"We look forward to creating a welcoming environment where locals can gather, connect and savor the simple pleasures of life together," the Beignets & Brew brass said in a statement. The company plans on hiring 10-15 employees to staff the cafe.

For more info, follow @beignetsandbrew on Instagram or visit beignetsandbrew.com.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

M'ama Napoli in Winter Park brings the finest from Italy's South to South Orlando Avenue

By Faiyaz Kara

M'ama Napoli in Winter Park brings the finest from Italy's South to South Orlando Avenue

It's Oktoberfest at downtown Orlando's Schmankerl Stub’n; Taste of Thai Festival happens this weekend; and a Firehouse surprise

By Faiyaz Kara

Schmankerl Stub’n in downtown Orlando

Winter Park dessert haven Glass Knife announces plans to open second location

By Matthew Moyer

Glass Knife plans to expand to second location

Kappy's lives; Soulful Collective opens in Winter Park; Isan Zaap owners will open another Thai resto in downtown Orlando's North Quarter

By Faiyaz Kara

Kappy's Subs, 501 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland

M'ama Napoli in Winter Park brings the finest from Italy's South to South Orlando Avenue

By Faiyaz Kara

M'ama Napoli in Winter Park brings the finest from Italy's South to South Orlando Avenue

Chef George Yiu flips American-Chinese classics on their heads at Yao's

By Michael Murphy

Chef George Yiu flips American-Chinese classics on their heads at Yao's

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

By Lucy Dillon

The Hammered Lamb plans fundraiser to combat threat of closure

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen in Audubon Park underwhelms with same-old takes on the basics

By Michael Murphy

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen in Audubon Park underwhelms with same-old takes on the basics
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us