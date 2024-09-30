Beignets and Brew opening next month in Orlando's North Quarter neighborhood

Beignets & Brew, an expansionist Miramar Beach, FL-based chain specializing in the hot powdered-sugar-covered dough pillows, opens next month on the ground floor of The Nora at 885 N. Orange Avenue (map) serving traditional and specialty beignets like Cinna-Swirl, S'More and Cocoa-Nut Caramel along with a variety of sauces in such flavors as buttercream, blueberry and chocolate.
Smoothies, power fizzies and, of course, a host of coffees will also be poured, including the beignet's beverage-of-choice, café au lait.
"We look forward to creating a welcoming environment where locals can gather, connect and savor the simple pleasures of life together," the Beignets & Brew brass said in a statement. The company plans on hiring 10-15 employees to staff the cafe.
For more info, follow @beignetsandbrew on Instagram or visit beignetsandbrew.com.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed