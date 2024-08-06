Coffee shop and community hub Downtown Credo to close North Quarter location

“We’ve always been more than just a company,” said Fields, a longtime Credo worker who bought the small-batch coffee roasting business with his wife in January. “Credo is a movement of people who actively choose to build substance of lives by pursuing meaning and impact through community.”
But movement can’t run on ideas alone, Fields said. Shortly after he took over as owner, the building’s landlord issued a non-renewal notice. Negotiation attempts proved unsuccessful.
The first Credo shop opened in College Park in 2011. It quickly gained traction as a community gathering spot by hosting events like trash clean-ups, poetry readings and permaculture workshops.
Credo eventually opened two more Central Florida locations in AdventHealth and the North Quarter. But its expansion didn’t last long. The College Park location closed in May 2020, followed by its AdventHealth location in July 2023.
Although Credo’s last physical location is now closing, Fields said the company will not “disappear.” He encouraged patrons to order its bagged coffee, available in whole bean, french press, drip and espresso grinds, online while he searches for a new café location.
“Our work goes on,” Fields said. “We know our city values the work we do and the coffee we serve and roast.”
Widely known for its pay-what-you-want model, Credo introduced prices to its menu in February after Fields took charge. Since then, staff salaries have grown an average of 47%, Fields said in the video.
Fields also highlighted Credo’s social activism accomplishments. He has hosted Pulse Nightclub shooting survivors to speak about ongoing trauma and political exploitation; a group of U.S. veterans in need of services; and a state representative to speak with constituents, all in the past year, he said.
Credo also partners regularly with local activism organizations Florida Palestine Network and People’s Free Kitchen, working with the latter to supply over 4,700 meals to people suffering from homelessness in Orlando.
People’s Free Kitchen is now looking for a new location to host its cooking events, where it prepares and packages meals to be served to the local homeless population.
“Despite the challenges capitalism throws our way, we maintain our revolutionary optimism to find solutions,” the program shared on social media.
Local leaders including Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani expressed sympathies to Credo on Instagram.
“This is so frustrating to hear; Credo has always been such a staple in Orlando,” Eskamani wrote. “I know you will find an even better place to land soon and if our office can be of any assistance, just let us know.”
Credo shared its North Quarter space, located at the base of NORA Apartments, with Zeppelin Books. The independent bookstore posted to its website an announcement saying it will host pop-ups while searching for its own space.
“Zeppelin Books has been one of the best journeys of our lives,” the announcement reads. “However, all journeys must come to an end and for now, we do not have a brick and mortar shop. We hope to see you again in our own space in the future!” Fields said he is planning a goodbye party before the store’s last day later this month. In the meantime, Credo’s social media is still promoting its culinary offerings.
“This Sunday. Is the final vegan biscuit Sunday in Credo nation history,” it said on an Instagram story this week. “There is exactly one valid excuse for missing it and that’s not being a part of the living world.”
