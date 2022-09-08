ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar
Beauty And The Beast Bar/Instagram

In a tale as old as time, yet another pop-up operator is looking for new and exciting ways to sell an experience to Orlando Disney adults.

The planned Beauty and the Beast bar pop-up will turn downtown's Oliv Bar into an immersive theater space and cocktail lounge acting out the age-old fairy tale (for legal reasons, in no way affiliated with the famous cartoon). The 90-minute show appears to be part theme night, part play and part escape room, as guests will be asked to solve riddles to help break the curse at the center of the story.

"The Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience" will take over Oliv Bar for select nights starting at the end of November and running all the way through February. It's operated by Viral Ventures, a group that puts on similar pop-ups all over the world. They've previously taken on Alice in Wonderland, old Hollywood, Legos and the sport of curling in other pop-up bars.

Tickets for the Beauty bar start at $47 per person.

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

