Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar

Beauty And The Beast Bar/Instagram
In a tale as old as time, yet another pop-up operator is looking for new and exciting ways to sell an experience to Orlando Disney adults.
The planned Beauty and the Beast bar pop-up
will turn downtown's Oliv Bar
into an immersive theater space and cocktail lounge acting out the age-old fairy tale (for legal reasons, in no way affiliated with the famous cartoon). The 90-minute show appears to be part theme night, part play and part escape room, as guests will be asked to solve riddles to help break the curse at the center of the story.
"The Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience" will take over Oliv Bar for select nights starting at the end of November and running all the way through February. It's operated by Viral Ventures
, a group that puts on similar pop-ups all over the world. They've previously taken on Alice in Wonderland, old Hollywood, Legos and the sport of curling in other pop-up bars.
Tickets for the Beauty bar start at $47 per person
.