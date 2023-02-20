Marijuana use among teens continues to decline, according to CDC study

That’s despite more states legalizing cannabis for medical and recreational use

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marijuana use among teens continues to decline, according to CDC study
Adobe Images

Opponents of cannabis have long claimed that legalizing it for adults would lead to an increase in teen use.

They were wrong, according to a new federal report.

Cannabis use among teenagers dropped from 2019 to 2021, hitting the lowest number in at least a decade. That’s despite more states legalizing it for medical and recreational use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavioral Survey.

In 2021, 16% of high school students reporting using cannabis in the past 30 days, compared to 22% in 2019.

Between 2011 and 2021, cannabis use declined from 26% to 14% among male high school students. For female high school students, cannabis use dropped from 20% to 18% during the same period.

For context, the first states began legalizing adult-use cannabis in 2012, although Florida remains behind that curve. As reported last week, cannabis company Trulieve is bankrolling the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is working to get recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot.

“Female students were more likely than male students to currently use marijuana. Black students were more likely than Asian, Hispanic, and White students to currently use marijuana,” the agency said. “LGBQ+ students and students with any same-sex partners were more likely than their peers to currently use marijuana.”

The report provides more evidence that creating legal systems for adults to purchase cannabis does not lead to an increase in use among teenagers.

A version of this story first appeared in our sister paper Detroit Metro Times.



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

By Faiyaz Kara

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

Florida blimp executive, brother-in-law of former state Rep. Joe Harding, sentenced to federal prison in pandemic fraud

By Silas Morgan and Mike Loizzo, Fresh Take Florida

The best defense Patrick Parker Walsh's attorney could come up with was “His business skills are not the greatest. He made some dumb choices.”

SeaWorld Orlando announces even more headliners lined up for concerts at Seven Seas Food Festivals

By Matthew Moyer

Sean Kingston has been added to the llive-music ineup of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Fest

P!NK to wrap up her autumn ‘Trustfall’ tour with big Orlando show in November

By Matthew Moyer

P!NK plays the Amway Center this fall

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us