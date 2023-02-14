Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

The $5.5 million contribution brought Trulieve’s total contributions to $25.5 million

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot
photo by Seth Kubersky

As it tries to get the measure on the 2024 ballot, the medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5.5 million to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.

The $5.5 million contribution in January brought Trulieve’s total contributions to $25.5 million. The contributions have gone to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which has received only $124.58 in other contributions.

The committee had spent about $24.9 million as of Jan. 31, with almost all of the spending related to petition gathering and verification.

As of Monday morning, the state had received 291,999 valid petition signatures for the proposal. That is more than enough to trigger a crucial review of the proposed ballot wording by the Florida Supreme Court.

Ultimately, the committee would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the ballot.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Despite pleas, Florida boards of medicine vote to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Despite pleas, Florida boards of medicine vote to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

'Feels like five minutes ago': Parkland families and survivors reflect on the Florida tragedy's five-year anniversary

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

'Feels like five minutes ago': Parkland families and survivors reflect on the Florida tragedy's five-year anniversary

Florida legislature gives DeSantis permission and a budget to transport migrants out of state to so-called ‘sanctuary’ areas

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida legislature gives DeSantis permission and a budget to transport migrants out of state to so-called ‘sanctuary’ areas

Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer

Also in News

Florida could see more effective opioid addiction treatment options as feds lift buprenorphine restrictions

By McKenna Schueler

Buprenorphine could become more accessible, under new policy change approved by the federal government.

Abortion access for Florida minors is restricted by judges — mostly men

By McKenna Schueler

Abortion access for Florida minors is restricted by judges — mostly men (3)

LGBTQ+ Center Orlando now offers gender-affirming chest binders for free

By Chloe Greenberg

LGBTQ+ Center Orlando now offers gender-affirming chest binders for free

Orange County’s longest serving Election Supervisor, Bill Cowles, will not seek re-election

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County’s longest serving Election Supervisor, Bill Cowles, will not seek re-election
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us