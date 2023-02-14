Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

click to enlarge photo by Seth Kubersky

As it tries to get the measure on the 2024 ballot, the medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5.5 million to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.The $5.5 million contribution in January brought Trulieve’s total contributions to $25.5 million. The contributions have gone to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which has received only $124.58 in other contributions.The committee had spent about $24.9 million as of Jan. 31, with almost all of the spending related to petition gathering and verification.As of Monday morning, the state had received 291,999 valid petition signatures for the proposal. That is more than enough to trigger a crucial review of the proposed ballot wording by the Florida Supreme Court.Ultimately, the committee would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the ballot.The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”