Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SwedeDish/Facebook SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live

Location Details Virginia Drive Virginia Drive, Orlando Central

Soon after Paws in the Park wraps up at Lake Eola, you can keep the local spirit going and head over to this Ivanhoe Village-meets-Mills 50 street party. Virginia Drive Live sees artists, vendors and musicians doing their thing on Virginia Drive between Orange Avenue and Mills Avenue.The event encourages attendees to support neighborhood businesses, whether it’s a business familiar to them or one they’re just discovering. This year’s participants include SwedeDish, Katsu Cream, PopoVcrafts, Sunny K Candles, Miyagi’s Garden and more.For access to specials at select businesses, guests can purchase a wristband for $5 at Ten10 Brewing or at the Yard at Ivanhoe.