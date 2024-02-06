Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

Shop local, party local

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live - Photo courtesy SwedeDish/Facebook
Photo courtesy SwedeDish/Facebook
SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live
Soon after Paws in the Park wraps up at Lake Eola, you can keep the local spirit going and head over to this Ivanhoe Village-meets-Mills 50 street party. Virginia Drive Live sees artists, vendors and musicians doing their thing on Virginia Drive between Orange Avenue and Mills Avenue.

The event encourages attendees to support neighborhood businesses, whether it’s a business familiar to them or one they’re just discovering. This year’s participants include SwedeDish, Katsu Cream, PopoVcrafts, Sunny K Candles, Miyagi’s Garden and more.

For access to specials at select businesses, guests can purchase a wristband for $5 at Ten10 Brewing or at the Yard at Ivanhoe.

5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, Virginia Drive between Orange and Mills avenues, ivanhoevillage.org, free-$5.

Event Details
Virginia Drive Live

Virginia Drive Live

Sat., Feb. 10, 5 p.m.

Virginia Drive Virginia Drive, Orlando Central

Location Details

Virginia Drive

Virginia Drive, Orlando Central


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

MegaCon is nearly upon us, bringing four days of fandom and pop-culture overload

By Matthew Moyer

MegaCon happens at the OCCC from Thursday through Sunday.

Also in Arts + Culture

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.

Orlando artists Mär Martinez and Leah Sandler respond to personal and global crises with gallows humor

By Richard Reep, Kyle Eagle and Jessica Bryce Young

Mär Martinez manipulates nostalgic slumber-party imagery and chronically online aesthetics in an investigation of “what it means to be alive and semi-conscious in a world largely out of one’s control.”

Orlando playwright Ashleigh Ann Gardner restages her techy thriller 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Ashleigh Ann Gardner stages a new version of 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us