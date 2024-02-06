Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

The event encourages attendees to support neighborhood businesses, whether it’s a business familiar to them or one they’re just discovering. This year’s participants include SwedeDish, Katsu Cream, PopoVcrafts, Sunny K Candles, Miyagi’s Garden and more.
For access to specials at select businesses, guests can purchase a wristband for $5 at Ten10 Brewing or at the Yard at Ivanhoe.
5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, Virginia Drive between Orange and Mills avenues, ivanhoevillage.org, free-$5.
