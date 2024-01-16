The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

The 30th-anniversary Paws in the Park festival returns to Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The celebration features the iconic pet costume contest, offering cash prizes for cat or dog costumes on the following themes: “Show Your Orlando Pride,” “Stars of Film & TV,” “Dogs With Jobs” or “Fun With Food.” Register for the costume contest at pawsinthepark.org.
There will also be dock diving for dogs, lure courses, a beer garden, food trucks and pet-friendly vendors. Those looking for a furry family member of their own will have the opportunity to adopt cats and dogs in need of a loving home. The Pet Alliance mobile vet unit will also be providing free on-site vaccines.
While the event is free and open to the public, Pet Alliance will have fundraising opportunities to help support its mission to educate, shelter, place and heal cats and dogs. We expect pawsitive vibes all around.
