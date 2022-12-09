Universal Orlando opens movie-themed escape room in CityWalk

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 4:26 pm

click to enlarge Universal's Great Movie Escape opened in week at CityWalk - Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Universal's Great Movie Escape opened in week at CityWalk

Did you think the escape room trend was cooling? Universal Orlando would have you believe otherwise, with this week's opening of Universal's Great Movie Escape in their CityWalk entertainment complex.

Continuing a big week in Universal announcements, Universal's Great Movie Escape opened its doors to the public earlier this week, promising a "next-level escape room experience."

The Great Movie Escape features two distinct experiences, themed around film franchises Jurassic World and Back to the Future respectively:

Jurassic World: Escape
Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME
Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

The puzzle challenges in each room are randomized and can be adjusted for party size and (ahem) skill level.

Universal's Great Movie Escape is open daily in CityWalk next to Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food and the Hot Dog Hall of Fame. This is a separately ticketed attraction.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Conceptual horror experiment 'The Shining: Forwards and Backwards' screens in Orlando on Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

'The Shining: Forwards and Backwards' screens late Friday night

Experience medieval life at the Orlando Renaissance Festival this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Experience medieval life at the Orlando Renaissance Festival this weekend

Free Will Astrology: Taurus musician David Byrne believes neurodiversity is a super power

By Rob Brezsny

David Byrne at London's Festival Hall, April 2009

The rant is due, Orlando: Lewis Black returns to Florida (willingly!)

By Shelton Hull

Lewis Black performs at Hard Rock Live Saturday night.

Also in Arts + Culture

Experience medieval life at the Orlando Renaissance Festival this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Experience medieval life at the Orlando Renaissance Festival this weekend

Free Will Astrology: Taurus musician David Byrne believes neurodiversity is a super power

By Rob Brezsny

David Byrne at London's Festival Hall, April 2009

Santa will be drinking something stronger than milk at Thornton Park's SantaCon this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

SantaCon might get a little wild

Conceptual horror experiment 'The Shining: Forwards and Backwards' screens in Orlando on Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

'The Shining: Forwards and Backwards' screens late Friday night
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us