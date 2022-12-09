Universal Orlando opens movie-themed escape room in CityWalk

Did you think the escape room trend was cooling? Universal Orlando would have you believe otherwise, with this week's opening of Universal's Great Movie Escape in their CityWalk entertainment complex.
Continuing a big week in Universal announcements, Universal's Great Movie Escape opened its doors to the public earlier this week, promising a "next-level escape room experience."
The Great Movie Escape features two distinct experiences, themed around film franchises Jurassic World and Back to the Future respectively:
Jurassic World: Escape
Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.
Back to the Future: OUTATIME
Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”
The puzzle challenges in each room are randomized and can be adjusted for party size and (ahem) skill level.
Universal's Great Movie Escape is open daily in CityWalk next to Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food and the Hot Dog Hall of Fame. This is a separately ticketed attraction.
