A Minion Land is opening in Universal Orlando next summer

Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Even more Minions are on the way to Universal Orlando
It will soon be time to turn up the sunshine and get despicable at Villain-Con Minion Blast, an all-new, all-Minions attraction coming to Universal Orlando next summer.
This newly announced attraction is the herald of a Minion Land opening within the theme park, and Universal on Thursday spilled the sinister beans on the looming Minion takeover.
Villain-Con Minion Blast is an interactive blaster game set in the middle of the biggest criminal convention on the planet — Villain-Con. Guests will battle and blast it out to prove themselves worthy to join the Vicious 6, the super-villain league featured in Minions: The Rise of Gru
, the most recent release in the Minions franchise.
"Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way," Universal said in a press release.
Guests will be able to grab a blaster and step on to a "motion-based pathway" in order to cause as much chaos as possible. Villain-Con Minion Blast will occupy the space that was previously held by Shrek 4D, a sit-down theatre experience.
The Minion Blast attraction will be part of a new Minion Land taking over Illumination Ave., a main street near the entrance to Universal Studios that is already home to the ride Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
.
A Minion Café is also in the works for this new themed area, with a few other surprises to come.
More details will be announced leading up the Minion Land opening on the Universal Orlando website
.