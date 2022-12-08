A Minion Land is opening in Universal Orlando next summer

Do you have what it takes to be despicable?

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge Even more Minions are on the way to Universal Orlando - Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Even more Minions are on the way to Universal Orlando

It will soon be time to turn up the sunshine and get despicable at Villain-Con Minion Blast, an all-new, all-Minions attraction coming to Universal Orlando next summer.

This newly announced attraction is the herald of a Minion Land opening within the theme park, and Universal on Thursday spilled the sinister beans on the looming Minion takeover.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is an interactive blaster game set in the middle of the biggest criminal convention on the planet — Villain-Con. Guests will battle and blast it out to prove themselves worthy to join the Vicious 6, the  super-villain league featured in Minions: The Rise of Gru, the most recent release in the Minions franchise.

"Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way," Universal said in a press release.

Guests will be able to grab a blaster and step on to a "motion-based pathway" in order to cause as much chaos as possible. Villain-Con Minion Blast will occupy the space that was previously held by Shrek 4D, a sit-down theatre experience.

The Minion Blast attraction will be part of a new Minion Land taking over Illumination Ave., a main street near the entrance to Universal Studios that is already home to the  ride Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

A Minion Café is also in the works for this new themed area, with a few other surprises to come.

More details will be announced leading up the Minion Land opening on the Universal Orlando website.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hey Florida, your power bill is going up in January — and then again in February, probably

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Hey Florida, your power bill is going up in January — and then again in February, probably

Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location

By Valerie Galarza

Goff’s Drive In expected to close shop, owner remains hopeful for a new home.

Orlando city commission passes ordinance placing stricter definitions on nightlife destinations downtown and beyond

By Valerie Galarza and Matthew Moyer

New zoning laws in place for downtown Orlando and beyond

Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists

By Ariadna Ampudia

Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists

Also in News

'Don't Say Gay' sponsor Florida State Rep. Joe Harding indicted on fraud charges

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Joe Harding has been indicted on fraud charges

Project Opioid distributes Kloxxado to downtown Orlando businesses for safe overdose treatment

By Valerie Galarza

Kloxxado delivers twice as much naloxone as Narcan, also in a nasal spray.

Elon Musk's Twitter purchase gives him the power of chaos, not the wisdom for governance

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Elon Musk, edgelord

'Life in the Stupidverse'

By Tom Tomorrow

'Life in the Stupidverse'
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us