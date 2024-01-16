TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

Ring that bell

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 6:53 pm

TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend
Courtesy photo
TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend
Last time TNA Wrestling came to town for a weekend of television tapings, the fed was still known as Impact Wrestling. A couple of months ago, though, the wrestling company reverted back to their old branding. Does that mean everything new is old again? Not quite.

TNA redux has a strong young working roster, including new Women’s champion Jordynne Grace, new champion Moose, X-Division champion Chris Sabin, and heavy hitters like PCO, Trinity, Josh Alexander and the Knockouts tag-team champs of Rosemary and Havok.

Additionally, the company just announced a partnership with Mexican promotion AAA, which should net an influx of lucha excitement, and the former Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth just debuted. These tapings tend to be raucous and with a surprising percentage of marquee matches for a good price. Don’t tap out.

Event Details
TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! Live

TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! Live

Fri., Jan. 19, 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

Exhibition Building at Osceola Heritage Park 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee South

$39
Location Details

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333

