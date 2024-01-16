TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

click to enlarge Courtesy photo TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend

Location Details Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South 321-697-3333 1 event 16 articles

Last time TNA Wrestling came to town for a weekend of television tapings, the fed was still known as Impact Wrestling. A couple of months ago, though, the wrestling company reverted back to their old branding. Does that mean everything new is old again? Not quite.TNA redux has a strong young working roster, including new Women’s champion Jordynne Grace, new champion Moose, X-Division champion Chris Sabin, and heavy hitters like PCO, Trinity, Josh Alexander and the Knockouts tag-team champs of Rosemary and Havok.Additionally, the company just announced a partnership with Mexican promotion AAA, which should net an influx of lucha excitement, and the former Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth just debuted. These tapings tend to be raucous and with a surprising percentage of marquee matches for a good price. Don’t tap out.