TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

TNA redux has a strong young working roster, including new Women’s champion Jordynne Grace, new champion Moose, X-Division champion Chris Sabin, and heavy hitters like PCO, Trinity, Josh Alexander and the Knockouts tag-team champs of Rosemary and Havok.
Additionally, the company just announced a partnership with Mexican promotion AAA, which should net an influx of lucha excitement, and the former Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth just debuted. These tapings tend to be raucous and with a surprising percentage of marquee matches for a good price. Don’t tap out.
Event Details
Location Details
