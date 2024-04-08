The Abbey to host album release party for Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

click to enlarge
Celebrate the ever-growing discography of one of pop culture's biggest names this month at the Abbey.
The Orlando venue will host an album release party for Taylor Swift's latest release, The Tortured Poets Department
, with vendors, drinks, interactive contests and more at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
Swift is known for her elaborate theming and fully immersive storylines, so the party hosted by Orlando-born Le Petite Fete is sure to follow suit. With themed decorations and refreshments, the Abbey will be turned into a palace of all things Swiftie.
A DJ will play Swift's music throughout her "eras" before transitioning to Tortured Poets
at midnight when the album is released. There will be a lip-sync battle, bracelet trading, photo opportunities and vendors. And for those whose outfits are never going out of style
, there will be a costume contest.
Le Petite Fete hosts affairs tailored to pop-culture darlings like Britney Spears, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles — and of course, the Taylor parties that made their name and fame
. They promise “surprises and delights” for fans to look forward to at this month's celebration.
The party is open to Swifties who are 18 and older, but those who are 21 and up can also enjoy themed alcoholic drinks.
