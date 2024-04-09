Sushi Pop chef-owner Chau Trinh hosts ultimate omakase experience this month

click to enlarge
Photo via Sushi Pop/Facebook
Sushi lovers can dive into an immersive dining experience along like-minded fish fanatics this month, thanks to a special omakase experience in Oviedo.
Sushi Pop, located at 310 W. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, is set to house two exclusive group sushi bar tastings hosted by executive chef and owner Chau Trinh.
The immersive experience will feature more than 17 courses of imported nigiri made with rare and exotic fish, chef's cold and hot tastings, and additional surprises at Sushi Pop's group-seating bar, the restaurant says.
An optional mixed-media drink pairing curated by general manager Jason Clawson and the restaurant's bar team will also be on offer.
The event happens Saturday, April 20, with two seatings. Tickets are available now starting at $195 for the 5:15 p.m. dinner
or the 8 p.m. dinner
.
Sushi Pop may be able to accommodate some food allergies, but can't accommodate gluten-free or severe allergies that require cross-contamination restrictions.
