SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

Free? Yes.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 7:57 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDENS
Photo via Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

How long has it been since you went to the zoo? How long has it been since you rode SunRail? Fix both with the recently relaunched "Choo-Choo to the Zoo" service. 

Earlier this month, SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens launched  an exciting partnership that offers animal lovers of all ages a fun, unique, and affordable way to visit the zoo.

Starting Jun. 6,  families and solo animal fans can take SunRail to its Sanford station, where they will find a free shuttle waiting to transport them to the front gate of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in less than 15 minutes.

With gas prices skyrocketing in Florida, public transportation doesn't sound like a bad idea.

"Choo-Choo to the Zoo" will operate only on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 

As an extra perk,  if zoo attendees show their SunRail ticket, they'll get 20% off on admission!

For more information and train times, visit SunRail.com.
