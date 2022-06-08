SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

click to enlarge
Photo via Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
How long has it been since you went to the zoo? How long has it been since you rode SunRail? Fix both with the recently relaunched "Choo-Choo to the Zoo" service.
Earlier this month, SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
launched an exciting partnership that offers animal lovers of all ages a fun, unique, and affordable way to visit the zoo.
Starting Jun. 6, families and solo animal fans can take SunRail to its Sanford station, where they will find a free shuttle waiting to transport them to the front gate of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in less than 15 minutes.
With gas prices skyrocketing
in Florida, public transportation doesn't sound like a bad idea.
"Choo-Choo to the Zoo" will operate only on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
As an extra perk, if zoo attendees show their SunRail ticket, they'll get 20% off on admission!
For more information and train times, visit SunRail.com.