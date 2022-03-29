Brews Around the Zoo returns to Central Florida Zoo this April

click to enlarge
Photo via Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Brews Around the Zoo is returning to the Central Florida Zoo for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers. The rain or shine event will be on April 9.
One of Central Florida Zoo's most popular adults-only events is returning from a COVID-19 lull, back in its traditional spot on the calendar.
Brews Around The Zoo was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and it was pushed back to fall in 2021.
The rain-or-shine event will be back on April 9 for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers while listening to live music. Folks who don't go in for suds will have plenty of other options, including a seltzer station and wine tasting.
Zoo director Stephanie Williams said in a press release that events like this allow the zoo to continue operating. She said that the fest is a win-win situation.
“We get to connect with the community through something fun,” Williams said. “And we get to raise money to continue our mission of educating people and empowering them to act on behalf of wildlife by sharing these awesome animals.”
General admission
is $50 with access from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tickets include early entrance and food like BBQ pork belly sliders, mini Cuban sandwiches and vegetable pinwheels.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.