Brews Around the Zoo returns to Central Florida Zoo this April

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Brews Around the Zoo is returning to the Central Florida Zoo for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers. The rain or shine event will be on April 9. - PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDENS
Photo via Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Brews Around the Zoo is returning to the Central Florida Zoo for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers. The rain or shine event will be on April 9.

One of Central Florida Zoo's most popular adults-only events is returning from a COVID-19 lull, back in its traditional spot on the calendar.

Brews Around The Zoo was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and it was pushed back to fall in 2021.

The rain-or-shine event will be back on April 9 for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers while listening to live music. Folks who don't go in for suds will have plenty of other options, including a seltzer station and wine tasting.

Zoo director Stephanie Williams said in a press release that events like this allow the zoo to continue operating. She said that the fest is a win-win situation.

“We get to connect with the community through something fun,” Williams said. “And we get to raise money to continue our mission of educating people and empowering them to act on behalf of wildlife by sharing these awesome animals.”

General admission is $50 with access from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tickets include early entrance and food like BBQ pork belly sliders, mini Cuban sandwiches and vegetable pinwheels.




